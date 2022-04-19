comscore DJI Mini 3 Pro drone design revealed ahead of launch
  • Home
  • News
  • Dji Mini 3 Pro Drone Design Revealed Ahead Of Launch All You Need To Know
News

DJI Mini 3 Pro drone design revealed ahead of launch: All you need to know

News

The DJI Mini 3 expected to start at $950, while the DJI Mini 3 Pro with new DJI RC will set you back a whopping $1250. By comparison, the DJI Mini 2 cost $449.

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The DJI Mini 3 expected to start at $950, while the DJI Mini 3 Pro with new DJI RC will set you back a whopping $1250. By comparison, the DJI Mini 2 cost $449.

Drone maker DJI is reportedly planning to launch DJI Mini 3 Pro drone soon and now leaked photos from @DealsDrone has confirm that the drone would come with two large front-facing obstacle sensors. Also Read - Best action cameras that you can get in 2022: GoPro Hero 10, Insta360 Go 2, more

DJI Mini 3 Pro Price

The DJI Mini 3 expected to start at $950, while the DJI Mini 3 Pro with new DJI RC will set you back a whopping $1250. By comparison, the DJI Mini 2 cost $449.

“Counting down the DJI Mini3 days. Rumors say late April. Deliveries May. Prices are expected to be on the high end: $950 for the Mini3 Pro FMC and a crazy $1250 for the Mini3Pro with the new DJIRC. That’s twice the money from a Mini2 standpoint. Will it be twice as good,” a Twitter user Jasper Ellens – 27 Leaks (@JasperEllens) noted.

DJI Mini 3 Pro is expected that the machine will weigh just under 250g and it may also house a larger battery as well as bigger camera sensor on the drone..

The DJI Mini 3 Pro is expected to come with improved camera performance and video stabilization. It may also feature an improved camera sensor with a maximum aperture even in low-light situations.

In addition, another of the leaked photos have confirmed that the DJI Mini 3 Pro will be able to shoot video in portrait.

DJI earlier launched the successor of the original ‘DJI Action’ camera called ‘DJI Action 2’ in the global market. The highlights of the camera include a 12-megapixel sensor that supports 4K recording. DJI constructed the Action 2 with an interchangeable and adaptive magnetic design that can accommodate a number of accessories for framing, shooting, and monitoring.

The DJI Action 2 comes with a cube-shaped full-touch screen display and lightweight aluminum alloy body. The camera comes with a magnetic locking design which aims to allow users to quickly change accessories effortlessly.

It has a 1.76-inch OLED touchscreen, and an additional OLED screen can be added on with a front touchscreen module that attaches to the bottom of the camera unit.

The camera features a small module measuring 39mm square and 22mm deep. The camera packs a 12-megapixel sensor that can record 4K videos. The 12-megapixel lens has a wide 155-degree field of view.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 19, 2022 7:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to create soundbites on Facebook
How To
How to create soundbites on Facebook
DJI Mini 3 Pro drone design revealed ahead of launch

News

DJI Mini 3 Pro drone design revealed ahead of launch

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 to Lenovo Legion 5i: Here are the best gaming laptops in India

Photo Gallery

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 to Lenovo Legion 5i: Here are the best gaming laptops in India

Best gaming laptops in India to buy in April 2022

Photo Gallery

Best gaming laptops in India to buy in April 2022

Reliance Jio announces new JioFiber plans for postpaid users

Telecom

Reliance Jio announces new JioFiber plans for postpaid users

India to manufacture electronics worth $300 billion by 2026

News

India to manufacture electronics worth $300 billion by 2026

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

DJI Mini 3 Pro drone design revealed ahead of launch

Reliance Jio announces new JioFiber plans for postpaid users

India to manufacture electronics worth $300 billion by 2026

WhatsApp is bringing a new polls feature to group chats

Vivo to launch two T-series smartphones in India in May 2022

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop You Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Exclusive: Realme to bring C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Launched in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

DJI Mini 3 Pro drone design revealed ahead of launch

News

DJI Mini 3 Pro drone design revealed ahead of launch
DJI launches Action 2 camera that houses a 12-megapixel sensor that supports 4K resolution at 120fps

News

DJI launches Action 2 camera that houses a 12-megapixel sensor that supports 4K resolution at 120fps
DJI FPV hybrid drone with Goggles V2, motion controller launched

News

DJI FPV hybrid drone with Goggles V2, motion controller launched
DJI Mavic Air 2 launched with longer flight-time

News

DJI Mavic Air 2 launched with longer flight-time
DJI could launch the Mavic Air 2 on April 27

News

DJI could launch the Mavic Air 2 on April 27

हिंदी समाचार

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 की दिखी झलक, पावरफुल इंजन और दमदार फीचर्स के साथ होगी लॉन्च

वनप्लस के अपकमिंग फोन्स की सभी डिटेल्स लॉन्च से पहले लीक, मिलेंगे जबरदस्त फीचर

जियो ने दिया ग्राहकों को तोहफा, बस 200 रुपये में मिलेगा 14 OTT ऐप्स का सब्स्क्रिप्शन

Best phone under 10000: 4GB तक RAM और 6000mAh तक बैटरी वाले सस्ते फोन, कीमत है 10000 रुपये से कम

Free Fire World Series (FFWS) में ये टीमें होंगी शामिल, जानें पूरा शेड्यूल और फॉर्मेट

Latest Videos

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

Features

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video
This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Features

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details
Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Features

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List
Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card | Watch

News

Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card | Watch

News

DJI Mini 3 Pro drone design revealed ahead of launch
News
DJI Mini 3 Pro drone design revealed ahead of launch
Reliance Jio announces new JioFiber plans for postpaid users

Telecom

Reliance Jio announces new JioFiber plans for postpaid users
India to manufacture electronics worth $300 billion by 2026

News

India to manufacture electronics worth $300 billion by 2026
WhatsApp is bringing a new polls feature to group chats

Apps

WhatsApp is bringing a new polls feature to group chats
Vivo to launch two T-series smartphones in India in May 2022

Mobiles

Vivo to launch two T-series smartphones in India in May 2022

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers