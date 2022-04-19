DJI Mini 3 Pro drone design revealed ahead of launch

The DJI Mini 3 expected to start at $950, while the DJI Mini 3 Pro with new DJI RC will set you back a whopping $1250. By comparison, the DJI Mini 2 cost $449.

Drone maker DJI is reportedly planning to launch DJI Mini 3 Pro drone soon and now leaked photos from @DealsDrone has confirm that the drone would come with two large front-facing obstacle sensors. Also Read - Best action cameras that you can get in 2022: GoPro Hero 10, Insta360 Go 2, more

DJI Mini 3 Pro Price

The DJI Mini 3 expected to start at $950, while the DJI Mini 3 Pro with new DJI RC will set you back a whopping $1250. By comparison, the DJI Mini 2 cost $449.

“Counting down the DJI Mini3 days. Rumors say late April. Deliveries May. Prices are expected to be on the high end: $950 for the Mini3 Pro FMC and a crazy $1250 for the Mini3Pro with the new DJIRC. That’s twice the money from a Mini2 standpoint. Will it be twice as good,” a Twitter user Jasper Ellens – 27 Leaks (@JasperEllens) noted.

Counting down the #DJI #Mini3 days. Rumors say late April. Deliveries May. #Prices are expected to be on the high end: $950 for the Mini3 Pro FMC and a crazy $1250 for the #Mini3Pro with the new #DJIRC. That’s twice the money from a #Mini2 standpoint. Will it be twice as good? pic.twitter.com/SB7nXS4WpY — Jasper Ellens – 27 Leaks (@JasperEllens) April 9, 2022

DJI Mini 3 Pro is expected that the machine will weigh just under 250g and it may also house a larger battery as well as bigger camera sensor on the drone..

The DJI Mini 3 Pro is expected to come with improved camera performance and video stabilization. It may also feature an improved camera sensor with a maximum aperture even in low-light situations.

In addition, another of the leaked photos have confirmed that the DJI Mini 3 Pro will be able to shoot video in portrait.

DJI earlier launched the successor of the original ‘DJI Action’ camera called ‘DJI Action 2’ in the global market. The highlights of the camera include a 12-megapixel sensor that supports 4K recording. DJI constructed the Action 2 with an interchangeable and adaptive magnetic design that can accommodate a number of accessories for framing, shooting, and monitoring.

The DJI Action 2 comes with a cube-shaped full-touch screen display and lightweight aluminum alloy body. The camera comes with a magnetic locking design which aims to allow users to quickly change accessories effortlessly.

It has a 1.76-inch OLED touchscreen, and an additional OLED screen can be added on with a front touchscreen module that attaches to the bottom of the camera unit.

The camera features a small module measuring 39mm square and 22mm deep. The camera packs a 12-megapixel sensor that can record 4K videos. The 12-megapixel lens has a wide 155-degree field of view.