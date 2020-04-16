Drone manufacturing company DJI recently announced that they will be unveiling a new product on April 27. The brand also published a short teaser clip related to the product. The Twitter post comes with the slogan ‘Up your game’. This hints at possibly a successor to the popular Mavic Air drone. Also Read - COVID-19: Drones to be used to detect Coronavirus from the skies

The DJI website also put up a countdown to the launch. There is also what looks like a close-up image of the upcoming drone. As per rumors, the new Mavic Air 2 will support a bigger 3,500mAh battery. Moreover, it could also feature a newly redesigned controller that will allow you to mount your phone on top of the drone. Also Read - PUBG Mobile to get drones, OnePlus 8 specs leaked, Tata Nexon EV launched, and more: Daily News Wrap

However, note that all of this is just speculation on our part. The company may not end up launching the Mavic Air successor, launching a whole new product instead. We’ll just have to wait until the launch to see that. The launch will take place on April 27, 2020. It will start at 9:30 pm EDT ( 7 am IST April 28, 2020). Also Read - DJI Mavic Mini is a small foldable drone that doesn't need registration to fly

Back when it launched the DJI Mavic Air was the first DJI drone to include 8GB of onboard storage, allowing you to record and store more photos and videos of longer duration. There’s also support for a microSD card for storage expansion. The drone uses a Type-C slot for data transfer.

The DJI Mavic Air is available in three color choices of Onyx Black, Arctic White, and Flame Red. The retail price of $799 (approximately Rs 50,900) includes the drone, battery, remote controller, carrying case, two pairs of propeller guards and four pairs of propellers.

The brand also launched the DJI Mavic Air Fly More Combo. This included the drone, three batteries, a remote controller, a travel bag, two pairs of propeller guards, six pairs of propellers, a battery to power bank adapter and a battery charging hub, priced at $999 (approximately Rs 63,700).