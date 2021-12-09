comscore Do you use multiple SIM cards? Your phone number can be blocked soon
Do you use multiple SIM cards? Your phone number can be blocked soon

The Central government said in the latest order that people with multiple SIM cards in their name will have their mobile number discontinued. Find out the full story.

The Indian government has issued an order for mobile users who use multiple SIM cards. The Central government said in the latest order that people having multiple SIM cards will have their mobile number discontinued. Also Read - TRAI instructs all telecom operators to enable port-out SMS facility irrespective of tariff plans

The initiative has been taken into consideration, considering the rise in incidents of financial crimes, pesky calls, automated calls, and fraudulent activities. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea Rs 399 postpaid plan with benefits

As per the order, the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has directed operators to disconnect the phone connections of people having more than nine SIM cards issued on their name/ID. It is said that officials will first verify all the SIMs and in instances of non-verification, all numbers except one will be deactivated. Also Read - Top Airtel, Reliance Jio plans with Disney Plus Hotstar and Amazon Prime subscription

The guidelines are slightly different for J&K and northeast users. Such users will have the SIM limit set to six. So, if you are from one of these locations, you can’t have more than six SIM cards at a time. In case you have more SIMs, officials will verify them and in case of non-verification, all SIMs except one will be discontinued.

In the order, DoT said, “if during the data analytics carried out by DoT, it is found that an individual subscriber is having more than nine mobile connections (six in the case of J&K, NE and Assam LSAs) across all the TSPs (telecom service providers), all the mobile connections will be flagged for re-verification.”

Users will be given an option to choose the connection/phone number they wish to keep active and the ones that can be deactivated.

Once the subscriber confirms the connection that he/she wants to retain, rest of the numbers will have the outgoing services and data facilities suspended within 30 days. Within 45 days, the incoming service shall be suspended.

However, if no subscriber turns up for re-verification, the flagged number will be deactivated within 60 days.

“In case of a subscriber who is on international roaming or with physical disability or hospitalization, additional 30 days will be provided…,” the order mentions.

The order also states that if any number has been flagged by a law enforcement agency or financial institution or identified as a pesky caller, then the outgoing facility will be suspended within 5 days, while incoming will be halted within 10 days. The complete discontinuation will happen in 15 days if no one turns up for verification.

Additionally, DoT has asked all telecom operators to remove all flagged mobile connections from the database that are not in use any longer.

  Published Date: December 9, 2021 4:55 PM IST

