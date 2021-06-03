comscore Dogecoin price jumps on getting listed on Coinbase Pro
  • Home
  • News
  • Dogecoin price jumps on getting listed on Coinbase Pro
News

Dogecoin price jumps on getting listed on Coinbase Pro

News

The rise in Dogecoin value is due to it getting listed on Coinbase Pro. Few hours ago, Coinbase Pro stated that users will now be able to buy and sell Dogecoin on its platform.

dogecoin

Image: Flickr

Everyone is talking a lot about cryptocurrencies these days. Due to the Chinese government cracking down on large scale mining operations last month, Bitcoin has lost significant value of late. Dogecoin value, on the other hand, seems to have jumped significantly. As per the current value, Dogecoin is worth USD 0.43, which roughly comes around Rs 30. This makes the value up by 31 per cent to $0.41 than before.

The rise in Dogecoin value is due to it getting listed on Coinbase Pro. Just few hours ago, Coinbase Pro stated that users will now be able to buy and sell Dogecoin on its platform. For people who are unaware, Coinbase Pro is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges available in the market right now. Earlier on Thursday, Coinbase said that it will begin accepting inbound transfers of Dogecoin Coinbase Pro.

If we go back by a few months from now, Dogecoin picked up in value ever since Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk tweeted about it and expressed interest in it. Recently, the Dogecoin value dipped after Musk recently called it a “hustle” during a his guest-host spot on Saturday Night Live.

Just like Ethereum, Litecoin and others, Dogecoin gained momentum soon after Bitcoin gained mainstream traction just a few years ago.

Dogecoin was first created in 2013 by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. Both Markus and Palmer are software engineers by profession. Ever since then, Dogecoin has been in the news, more right now thanks to Musk’s interested in it.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 3, 2021 4:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Xbox celebrates Pride Month with colourful controller, free games, merchandise and more
News
Xbox celebrates Pride Month with colourful controller, free games, merchandise and more
Battlegrounds Mobile India receives 20 million pre-registrations on Google Play Store in 2 weeks

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India receives 20 million pre-registrations on Google Play Store in 2 weeks

Free Fire x Street Fighter 5 crossover to kick off in July: What to expect

Gaming

Free Fire x Street Fighter 5 crossover to kick off in July: What to expect

Twitter Blue price in India: It's slightly expensive than the US, UK

Apps

Twitter Blue price in India: It's slightly expensive than the US, UK

Realme 5G Global Summit, Realme GT 5G launch likely: When and Where to watch livestream

News

Realme 5G Global Summit, Realme GT 5G launch likely: When and Where to watch livestream

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Dogecoin price jumps on getting listed on Coinbase Pro

Xbox celebrates Pride Month with colourful controller, free games, merchandise and more

Free Fire x Street Fighter 5 crossover to kick off in July: What to expect

Realme 5G Global Summit, Realme GT 5G launch likely: When and Where to watch livestream

Poco M3 Pro 5G will be available to buy via Flipkart in India

Poparazzi is a photo-sharing app that doesn't let you post selfies

5G JioPhone launch likely on June 24: Top 5 things about the Jio-Google 5G smartphone

Why smartphones must be classified as an essential product during COVID-19 lockdowns

OnePlus Nord CE 5G top 5 features to look forward

Best 5G Smartphones to launch in June 2021

Related Topics

Related Stories

Dogecoin price jumps on getting listed on Coinbase Pro

News

Dogecoin price jumps on getting listed on Coinbase Pro

हिंदी समाचार

Moto G Stylus 5G के फीचर्स हुए लीक, 6GB RAM और 48MP कैमरा के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy Book Go और Galaxy Book Go 5G लैपटॉप हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Battlegrounds Mobile India का जलवा, Google Play Store पर प्री-रजिस्ट्रेशन 2 करोड़ पार, जानें तरीका

Free Fire Redeem Codes of 3rd June: इन रिडीम कोड्स के जरिए मिलेंगे गन स्कीन, इमोट्स और भी बहुत कुछ, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

Battlefield 4: इस महीने Amazon Prime यूजर्स को फ्री में मिलेगा बैटलफील्ड 4 PC गेम

Latest Videos

Realme X7 Max 5G review: The leap pays off this time

Reviews

Realme X7 Max 5G review: The leap pays off this time
Best 5G Smartphones to launch in June 2021

Features

Best 5G Smartphones to launch in June 2021
How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate

News

How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate
Redmi Watch Review: A good contender against Realme Watch, Amazfit Bip U

Reviews

Redmi Watch Review: A good contender against Realme Watch, Amazfit Bip U

News

Dogecoin price jumps on getting listed on Coinbase Pro
News
Dogecoin price jumps on getting listed on Coinbase Pro
Xbox celebrates Pride Month with colourful controller, free games, merchandise and more

News

Xbox celebrates Pride Month with colourful controller, free games, merchandise and more
Free Fire x Street Fighter 5 crossover to kick off in July: What to expect

Gaming

Free Fire x Street Fighter 5 crossover to kick off in July: What to expect
Realme 5G Global Summit, Realme GT 5G launch likely: When and Where to watch livestream

News

Realme 5G Global Summit, Realme GT 5G launch likely: When and Where to watch livestream
Poco M3 Pro 5G will be available to buy via Flipkart in India

News

Poco M3 Pro 5G will be available to buy via Flipkart in India

new arrivals in india

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Best Sellers