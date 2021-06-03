Dogecoin price jumps on getting listed on Coinbase Pro

Everyone is talking a lot about cryptocurrencies these days. Due to the Chinese government cracking down on large scale mining operations last month, Bitcoin has lost significant value of late. Dogecoin value, on the other hand, seems to have jumped significantly. As per the current value, Dogecoin is worth USD 0.43, which roughly comes around Rs 30. This makes the value up by 31 per cent to $0.41 than before.

The rise in Dogecoin value is due to it getting listed on Coinbase Pro. Just few hours ago, Coinbase Pro stated that users will now be able to buy and sell Dogecoin on its platform. For people who are unaware, Coinbase Pro is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges available in the market right now. Earlier on Thursday, Coinbase said that it will begin accepting inbound transfers of Dogecoin Coinbase Pro.

If we go back by a few months from now, Dogecoin picked up in value ever since Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk tweeted about it and expressed interest in it. Recently, the Dogecoin value dipped after Musk recently called it a “hustle” during a his guest-host spot on Saturday Night Live.

Just like Ethereum, Litecoin and others, Dogecoin gained momentum soon after Bitcoin gained mainstream traction just a few years ago.

Dogecoin was first created in 2013 by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. Both Markus and Palmer are software engineers by profession. Ever since then, Dogecoin has been in the news, more right now thanks to Musk’s interested in it.