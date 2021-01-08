comscore Donald Trump Facebook, Instagram account will remain blocked
Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram account has been blocked for an unspecified period of time, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday.

Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram account has been blocked for an unspecified period of time, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday. He said, Trump’s Facebook and Instagram account will be blocked “indefinitely”. Initially, the social media platform blocked Trump’s account for 24 hours. Also Read - Facebook redesign: Co drops 'Like' button from public pages

Zuckerberg also added in the post that the account has been blocked for his efforts to “incite the violence in the US capital”. Meanwhile, Twitter has unblocked his account. Trump was blocked on Twitter for 12 hours. The social media giant has not revealed why the ban has been lifted while other platform continue with the ban. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s, Lava budget phones, Realme V15 5G launched: Today’s tech news

Zuckerberg added in the post that the 24-hour ban announced on Wednesday has been extended due to Trump’s “use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government.” Also Read - Twitter, Facebook block Donald Trump’s account after riot on Capitol Hill

The US leader was initially blocked from all the major social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat. Snapchat said on Thursday that it locked Trump of the platform “amid concerns over his dangerous rhetoric”.

What did Mark Zuckerberg say?

Zuckerberg took to his official Facebook page and in a post said, “We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great.” “Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete,” he added.

Why Twitter blocked Trump’s account?

Twitter blocked Trump’s account as three tweets from the account were “severe violations” of its “Civic Integrity policy”. The social media giant later warned for permanent suspension. “Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account.”

Twitter also said, “This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked.”

Donald Trump’s Twitter account is back working now.

  • Published Date: January 8, 2021 9:44 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 8, 2021 9:48 AM IST

Best Sellers