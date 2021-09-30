Don’t fall for this fake Kaun Banega Crorepati WhatsApp message, it can steal all your money

A new day and here comes a new scam alert. As exclusively reported by BGR Hindi, several fraudsters are now active again with the start of the tenth season of the Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) TV show. These fraudsters are calling Indians from abroad and luring them to get rewards worth Rs 25 lakh. They are also sharing a receipt for the lottery number on WhatsApp. Also Read - Beware of Valentine's Day-themed phishing scams online, you could be a target

Kaun Banega Crorepati Fraud

This is a serious matter and can turn out to be a massive fraud. In the recent episode of KBC, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan also warned viewers that Sony TV does not ask for money for KBC and asked them to beware of anyone who demands money.

The said fake WhatsApp message being circulated on the platform states, “All India SIM Card Lucky Draw Competition”. The detail of this fake lottery is mentioned in the audio clip sent along with the message. The audio clip states that the message has been sent from KBC Mumbai. The company has selected the user’s WhatsApp number in the lucky draw. The user has won a lottery of Rs 25 lakh.

The audio clip further states that a lottery of five thousand mobile numbers was drawn from the company including Vodafone-Idea, Airtel, BSNL, and Reliance Jio. Out of these five thousand numbers, the user (who has received the message) wins Rs 25 lakh. The message also contains the number of the manager.

The message further notes that the manager will inform about the next process and only a WhatsApp call can be made on his number at +91- 6354957713. Do note that this is a fake message and KBC doesn’t organize any such lucky draw competition.