comscore DoT announces incentive scheme for telecom part manufacturers in India
DoT announces design-linked incentive scheme for manufacturers, extends PLI scheme for 5G ecosystem

The Design-Led Manufacturing is primarily aimed to support efforts for designing telecom products in India. The DoT had notified the PLI Scheme on February 24, 2021, with a financial outlay of Rs 12,195 crore.

(Representational Image)

The Department of Telecom (DoT) on Monday announced an incentive scheme for design-led manufacturing, along with extending the duration of production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme by a year. Applications are invited from June 21 for design-led manufacturing incentive of more than Rs 4,000 crore. Also Read - Indian govt to convert debt into equity in Vodafone Idea ahead of 5G auctions: Report

The DoT also announced an additional incentive rate of 1 per cent over and above the existing rates. Also Read - 5G in India: Here's how 5G technology will change your life

“The existing PLI beneficiaries will be given an option to choose financial year 2021-22 or financial year 2022-23 as the first year of incentive,” the Department said in an statement. Also Read - 5G auction to take place on July 26: Here’s what we know about 5G deployment in India

DoT also approved addition of 11 new telecom and networking products to the existing list, based on suggestions from the stakeholders.

“For promoting design-led manufacturing, Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is inviting applications from Design-led manufacturers as well as others, for availing incentive under the PLI Scheme for five years commencing from 1st April 2022,” it added.

Investment made by successful applicants from April 1 onwards and up to Financial Year (FY) 2025-2026 shall be eligible.

“The applications from Design-led manufacturers shall be prioritised over other manufacturers while shortlisting,” said the DoT.

A total of 31 companies, comprising of 16 MSMEs and 15 Non-MSMEs including 8 domestic and 7 Global companies were given approval on October 14, 2021.

Reacting to the announcement, ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said that the decision would not only go a long way in supporting the Indian entrepreneurs but also ensure that India consolidates its position in the global value chain (GVC) of the electronics and mobile phone Industry.

“The industry could not have expected a better time for this announcement as the global supply chain has been impacted by the geopolitical tensions after the severe hit of the pandemic,” Mohindroo said in a statement.

— IANS

  • Published Date: June 21, 2022 11:12 AM IST

