comscore DoubleTake will let you record with two iPhone cameras | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • DoubleTake by Filmic will let you record with two iPhone cameras at once
News

DoubleTake by Filmic will let you record with two iPhone cameras at once

News

DoubleTake is an early glimpse at future of content creation on mobile devices, especially the iPhone.

  • Published: January 29, 2020 12:35 PM IST
DoubleTake

Photo: DoubleTake/App Store

Filmic has released DoubleTake, its app that allows iPhone users to record two iPhone cameras at once. Apple showcased the feature at the launch of iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro in September last year. DoubleTake, available as a free iOS app, allows users to record from two of iPhone’s multiple cameras simultaneously. The app is currently available for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. It is also compatible with the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. In order to use the app, you need to have iOS 13 installed on your devices.

Related Stories


The main feature of DoubleTake is the ability to record videos using two of the rear-facing cameras simultaneously. However, it is not limited to using just the rear cameras. You can also film using the front and back cameras at the same time. In other words, you can shoot videos with multiple perspectives at once. The app also records separate audio from the iPhone’s different microphones. The app is being designed as a proper tool for capturing videos on your iPhone.

According to CNET, the app is still in early phases and more features might be added in future updates. The app supports option to record two 1080p videos at the same time. It supports 24, 25 or 30 frames per second. The app also lacks some of the basic features like zoom at this moment. The app might come in handy for creators who make content for platforms like TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram. It could also be used by YouTubers to shoot videos with multiple perspectives in tight spaces.

Apple HomePod will soon be available in India for Rs 19,900

Also Read

Apple HomePod will soon be available in India for Rs 19,900

In our limited time with the app on iPhone 11, we found the response to be slow. It also has limited controls at this moment. There are toggles to enable various views for the camera. You can either have both cameras in split-screen mode or in PiP or in discrete mode. There is noticeable delay while switching between various modes or switching between camera options. At this moment, DoubleTake does not look like any advanced tool for creators. However, this could be a first take on the service. We might see Filmic add more features with future update when DoubleTake becomes part of the main app.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 29, 2020 12:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

New Zealand vs India: How to watch 3rd T20I live stream on mobile and PC
News
New Zealand vs India: How to watch 3rd T20I live stream on mobile and PC
Apple iOS 13.3.1 released with option to disable U1 chip

News

Apple iOS 13.3.1 released with option to disable U1 chip

Apple now has 1.5 billion active devices globally

News

Apple now has 1.5 billion active devices globally

Apple logs double-digit growth for iPhones in India: Tim Cook

News

Apple logs double-digit growth for iPhones in India: Tim Cook

Samsung Galaxy M30s with 6,000mAh battery now available for Rs 12,999

Deals

Samsung Galaxy M30s with 6,000mAh battery now available for Rs 12,999

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Asus ExpertBook B9450 First Impressions

Oppo F15 Review

DoubleTake will let you record with two iPhone cameras at once

New Zealand vs India: How to watch 3rd T20I live stream on mobile and PC

Apple iOS 13.3.1 released with option to disable U1 chip

Apple now has 1.5 billion active devices globally

Apple logs double-digit growth for iPhones in India: Tim Cook

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

DoubleTake will let you record with two iPhone cameras at once

News

DoubleTake will let you record with two iPhone cameras at once
Apple logs double-digit growth for iPhones in India: Tim Cook

News

Apple logs double-digit growth for iPhones in India: Tim Cook
Apple grows 41%, with 2% market share in Q4 2019

News

Apple grows 41%, with 2% market share in Q4 2019
Apple tests option to disable UWB chip on iPhone 11 series

News

Apple tests option to disable UWB chip on iPhone 11 series
Tips and Tricks: Apple iPhone 11 से जुड़े ये टिप्स करेंगे कई काम आसान

फीचर

Tips and Tricks: Apple iPhone 11 से जुड़े ये टिप्स करेंगे कई काम आसान

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में लोगों को फूड ऑर्डर करने में आ रहा है मजा, फूड डिलीवरी मार्केट 2022 तक 8 अरब डॉलर के होगा पार

नोवेल कोरोनावायरस (Novel Coronavirus) से एप्पल के बिजनेस पर भी पड़ेगा असर!

Samsung Galaxy M30s फोन को अब तक की सबसे कम कीमत पर खरीदें, जानें ऑफर

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming, score: भारत और न्यूजीलैंड (Ind vs Nz) के बीच तीसरा T-20 मैच आज, मोबाइल पर ऐसे देखें लाइव

Samsung Galaxy A51 स्मार्टफोन आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेेसिफिकेशंस

News

DoubleTake will let you record with two iPhone cameras at once
News
DoubleTake will let you record with two iPhone cameras at once
New Zealand vs India: How to watch 3rd T20I live stream on mobile and PC

News

New Zealand vs India: How to watch 3rd T20I live stream on mobile and PC
Apple iOS 13.3.1 released with option to disable U1 chip

News

Apple iOS 13.3.1 released with option to disable U1 chip
Apple now has 1.5 billion active devices globally

News

Apple now has 1.5 billion active devices globally
Apple logs double-digit growth for iPhones in India: Tim Cook

News

Apple logs double-digit growth for iPhones in India: Tim Cook