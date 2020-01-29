Filmic has released DoubleTake, its app that allows iPhone users to record two iPhone cameras at once. Apple showcased the feature at the launch of iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro in September last year. DoubleTake, available as a free iOS app, allows users to record from two of iPhone’s multiple cameras simultaneously. The app is currently available for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. It is also compatible with the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. In order to use the app, you need to have iOS 13 installed on your devices.

The main feature of DoubleTake is the ability to record videos using two of the rear-facing cameras simultaneously. However, it is not limited to using just the rear cameras. You can also film using the front and back cameras at the same time. In other words, you can shoot videos with multiple perspectives at once. The app also records separate audio from the iPhone’s different microphones. The app is being designed as a proper tool for capturing videos on your iPhone.

According to CNET, the app is still in early phases and more features might be added in future updates. The app supports option to record two 1080p videos at the same time. It supports 24, 25 or 30 frames per second. The app also lacks some of the basic features like zoom at this moment. The app might come in handy for creators who make content for platforms like TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram. It could also be used by YouTubers to shoot videos with multiple perspectives in tight spaces.

In our limited time with the app on iPhone 11, we found the response to be slow. It also has limited controls at this moment. There are toggles to enable various views for the camera. You can either have both cameras in split-screen mode or in PiP or in discrete mode. There is noticeable delay while switching between various modes or switching between camera options. At this moment, DoubleTake does not look like any advanced tool for creators. However, this could be a first take on the service. We might see Filmic add more features with future update when DoubleTake becomes part of the main app.