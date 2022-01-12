comscore Dr. S Somnath appointed as new ISRO Chief: All you need to know
  • Home
  • News
  • All you need to know about new ISRO chief Dr. S. Somnath
News

All you need to know about new ISRO chief Dr. S. Somnath

News

In 1985, right after his graduation, Somnath joined Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation

Dr S. Somnath

S Somnath New ISRO Chief (Image: NASA/Bill Ingalls)

ISRO has a new chief. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of S. Somanath, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) to the post of Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, Space Commission. Also Read - From Gaganyaan to Venus, here are ISRO's space missions for the year 2022

He has been appointed as ISRO chief for a combined tenure of three years from the date of joining the post. Somnath will be succeeding K Sivan, who will be completing his extended tenure as chief on 14 January 2022. Sivan was appointed as chief of ISRO in January 2018. Despite his three-year tenure ending in 2021, he was given an extension of one year. Also Read - Starlink satellite broadband service faces challenge in India, Elon Musk led company questioned

Who is Dr. S. Somnath?

Dr. Somnath was born in 1963 and he did his graduation in Mechanical Engineering from Kerala University. He achieved the second position in the university. He then went on to complete his post-graduation in Aerospace Engineering from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore. He was also honored with a Gold Medal for his performance. Also Read - Today's Google doodle is all about India's 'satellite man': Here's all you need to know

In 1985, right after his graduation, Somnath joined Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation. At ISRO, Somnath worked on the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) Project in its initial phase.

In the year 2010, he took the position of Associate Director (Projects) of VSSC and also the Project Director of GSLV Mk-III launch vehicle. He then moved up to the position of Director of Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) in the year 2015. And in January 2018 he was appointed as the Director of VSSC. He had succeeded K Sivan even for this position.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 12, 2022 10:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Meta hiring top talent from Apple, Microsoft's AR divisions: Report
News
Meta hiring top talent from Apple, Microsoft's AR divisions: Report
All you need to know about new ISRO chief Dr. S. Somnath

News

All you need to know about new ISRO chief Dr. S. Somnath

How to save your gaming accounts from getting hacked online

How To

How to save your gaming accounts from getting hacked online

Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather, Paul Pierce along with other celebrities taken to court over crypto scam

News

Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather, Paul Pierce along with other celebrities taken to court over crypto scam

Aadhaar Card name, address update: List of documents that can be used as Proof of Address

News

Aadhaar Card name, address update: List of documents that can be used as Proof of Address

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Meta hiring top talent from Apple, Microsoft's AR divisions: Report

All you need to know about new ISRO chief Dr. S. Somnath

Volkswagen sold more EVs than ever before in 2021, records 75 percent growth

Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather, Paul Pierce along with other celebrities taken to court over crypto scam

Aadhaar Card name, address update: List of documents that can be used as Proof of Address

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

Apple iPhone completes 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

RCS messaging changes how we text but Apple is still evading it

Using Mamaearth products? Scammers are trying to steal your money with this trick

How metaverse, EVs stole the spotlight at CES 2022

Related Topics

Related Stories

All you need to know about new ISRO chief Dr. S. Somnath

News

All you need to know about new ISRO chief Dr. S. Somnath
From Gaganyaan, Venus, to Trishna, here s a list of space missions ISRO will conduct in 2022

News

From Gaganyaan, Venus, to Trishna, here s a list of space missions ISRO will conduct in 2022
Starlink satellite broadband service faces challenge in India, authorisation questioned by BIF

News

Starlink satellite broadband service faces challenge in India, authorisation questioned by BIF
Google doodle tribute to India's 'satellite man'

News

Google doodle tribute to India's 'satellite man'
ISRO joins hands with MapmyIndia to develop a Google Maps rival

News

ISRO joins hands with MapmyIndia to develop a Google Maps rival

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 10 Pro और OnePlus Nord CE 2 भारत में जल्द हो सकते हैं लॉन्च, वेबसाइट से सामने आई डिटेल

Free Fire में आया बड़ा ऑफर, गन स्किन्स पर आज मिलेगा 50% डिस्काउंट

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 17 जनवरी से होगी शुरू, डिस्काउंट और डील के साथ मिलेगा बैंक ऑफर

इन धांसू फीचर के साथ लॉन्च होगी ब्लैक शॉर्क 5 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन सीरीज, मुख्य स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक

Ola हर दिन बना रहा है 1000 electric scooter, कस्टमर्स को जल्द मिलेगा खरीदने का मौका

Latest Videos

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price
How to delete an email after sending it on Gmail | How to recall an email in Gmail

News

How to delete an email after sending it on Gmail | How to recall an email in Gmail
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launch | Know its Price and Features

News

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launch | Know its Price and Features
PLAYFIT SLIM Smartwatch | Good budget smartwatch ? | #BulletReview

Reviews

PLAYFIT SLIM Smartwatch | Good budget smartwatch ? | #BulletReview

News

Meta hiring top talent from Apple, Microsoft's AR divisions: Report
News
Meta hiring top talent from Apple, Microsoft's AR divisions: Report
All you need to know about new ISRO chief Dr. S. Somnath

News

All you need to know about new ISRO chief Dr. S. Somnath
Volkswagen sold more EVs than ever before in 2021, records 75 percent growth

Electric Vehicle

Volkswagen sold more EVs than ever before in 2021, records 75 percent growth
Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather, Paul Pierce along with other celebrities taken to court over crypto scam

News

Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather, Paul Pierce along with other celebrities taken to court over crypto scam
Aadhaar Card name, address update: List of documents that can be used as Proof of Address

News

Aadhaar Card name, address update: List of documents that can be used as Proof of Address

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers