DRDO to make bio suits for healthcare staff to fight COVID-19

News

DRDO to mass produce bio suits for medical professionals fighting Coronavirus

News

The bio suits produced by DRDO will replace sealing tapes with a special sealant used in submarine applications.

  • Published: April 6, 2020 8:19 PM IST
Coronavirus 2

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will be assisting Indian medical professionals battling the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. The DRDO recently said it would be providing doctors with bio suits, made from the same technology used in submarine applications.

These bio suits use a special sealant as an alternative to seam sealing tape. The same sealant is used in submarine applications. The use of the sealant will help since the usually used sealing tapes are not widely available in the country right now. The lack of tapes has hampered the production of bio suits in India, confirmed the DRDO.

The DRDO also mentioned that the bio suits using the special sealant have already passed the required tests. Further, the suits are soon expected to hit mass production. “Presently, bio suits prepared using this glue for seam sealing by an industry partner has cleared the test at Southern India Textile Research Association (SITRA) Coimbatore. This can be a game-changer for the textile industry. The DRDO can mass produce this glue through the industry to support the seam sealing activity by suit manufacturers,” said the DRDO in a press statement.

The organization has also made the suit effective against the Coronavirus. Moreover, the suit also exceeds the criteria defined for suits, by providing protection against synthetic blood. “The current production capacity is 7,000 suits per day. Another vendor is being brought in with experience in garment technology and efforts are on to ramp up the capacity to 15,000 suits per day,” added DRDO in the statement.

Coronavirus: Here are all tech brands offering extended warranty due to the lockdown

Elsewhere, a Bengaluru startup started donating 3D printed Face shields to medical staff. Acting as a primary defense against contaminated droplets in the air, the face shields enhance the effectiveness of masks greatly. The startup has been donating the shields to various tier 2 and tier 3 regions. Moreover, the group has now started receiving government orders for about 1,00,000 units of the shields

  • Published Date: April 6, 2020 8:19 PM IST

