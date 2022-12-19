Ducati India announces price hike on its entire motorcycle range: Check details

Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati today announced an increase in price on its entire motorcycle range to be effective on Ex-Showroom India price, from 1st January 2023. The updated prices will come into effect across all models and variants of the bikes and will be applicable on all official Ducati dealerships across India in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

“Ducati promises and identifies with Style, Sophistication, Performance, and Trust and aims to keep pace with the prices in the Indian market. Ducati has been absorbing costs for some time but will now have to pass on the increase through a revision in prices due to a substantial increment in costs related to raw material, production, and logistics,” the company said in a statement.

This year, Ducati unveiled the most-awaited MY23 motorcycle range at the Ducati World Première 2023 starting with the V4 range – Diavel V4, Panigale V4 R, Multistrada V4 Rally and Streetfighter V4 along with 3 other brand-new models consisting of Monster SP, Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, and the all-new Scrambler 2G, with variants like Nightshift, Full Throttle and Icon.

“Ducati remains committed to India and will launch all the motorcycles unveiled globally, in the Indian market and will share an update on the MY23 motorcycle range in January 2023,” the brand added.

Ducati recently launched Scrambler Urban Motard at Rs 11.49 lakhs (Ex-showroom) in the Indian market. The Ducati Scrambler Uran Motard is based on the Scrambler 800 series and its users the same mechanical parts as the rest of that lineup.

Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard features:

The Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard has a dry weight of 180 kg and is powered by an 803 cc L-twin engine with desmodromic distribution, which delivers 73 hp of power at 8,250 rpm and 6.7 kgm of torque at 5,750 rpm, thus offering a brilliant performance that is never intimidating for the rider, guaranteeing agility in city traffic and fun in corners.

The chassis includes a trellis frame in black tubular steel, Kayaba suspension both at the front and at the rear and 17″ spoked wheels on which Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires are mounted in sizes of 120/70 at the front and 180/55 at the rear. Bosch Cornering ABS features as standard equipment on the bike.