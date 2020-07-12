Dunzo says partner database breached, user data exposed

Dunzo, the hyperlocal delivery startup has reported new data breach this week. The company says one of its third-party partner’s database was compromised. Because of which, it’s likely that user details like e-mail address and their phone numbers were accessed by the attackers. Also Read - Google offers Dunzo delivery through Pay app

However, Dunzo says that no payments details like credit card numbers were exposed during the incident. The company hasn’t shared more details about how many users were there on the database. They also didn’t name the partner which has reported the breach. Also Read - Amazon launches food delivery service 'Amazon Food' in India

Dunzo claims it detected the breach, through the partner and was quickly able to fix the vulnerability. But the question we’re asking is, how and why does its partner need personal details like email ID and phone numbers of users? After all, the partners are merely connecting through Dunzo’s database. It would have been better if Dunzo publicly shared the details of the breach and this unnamed partner. Also Read - Reliance JioMart launches WhatsApp Order Booking Service with 48-hour delivery promise

Accessing email ID and phone number might not sound like a lot. But for attackers these are the best possible tools to push phishing mails, infected with malware. These can be used to steal account details or other important data.

Dunzo shares detailed response

Thankfully, the company was proactive enough to share the details. Mukund Jha, CTO, Dunzo shared a detailed Medium post, explaining the breach and what they have done since then. He said the password and tokens were upgraded. They also reviewed all the third-party plugins which could have been the source of the breach.

Ever since the lockdown was imposed in various parts of the country. Hyperlocal delivery services have bloomed to meet the high demand. Dunzo is one of the more recognized name in the space, and seems to have benefited from the changing trends. The company even joined hands with Google to offer its service through Google Pay few months back.

Watch Video: Mi NoteBook 14 series overview

This can be done without having to download another app. With this partnership Google indirectly entered the Indian delivery segment. It competes with Amazon and Zomato among others. To use this feature, head over to Google Pay, scroll down to the business section and click on explore. Now, you will notice Spots section, from where you can select Dunzo. The delivery service app will open up in a new window from where orders can be placed.