comscore Dunzo says partner database breached, user data exposed | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Dunzo says partner database breached, user data exposed
News

Dunzo says partner database breached, user data exposed

News

The company assures that no financial details were compromised from the database.

  • Updated: July 12, 2020 2:34 PM IST
dunzo

Dunzo, the hyperlocal delivery startup has reported new data breach this week. The company says one of its third-party partner’s database was compromised. Because of which, it’s likely that user details like e-mail address and their phone numbers were accessed by the attackers. Also Read - Google offers Dunzo delivery through Pay app

However, Dunzo says that no payments details like credit card numbers were exposed during the incident. The company hasn’t shared more details about how many users were there on the database. They also didn’t name the partner which has reported the breach. Also Read - Amazon launches food delivery service 'Amazon Food' in India

Dunzo claims it detected the breach, through the partner and was quickly able to fix the vulnerability. But the question we’re asking is, how and why does its partner need personal details like email ID and phone numbers of users? After all, the partners are merely connecting through Dunzo’s database. It would have been better if Dunzo publicly shared the details of the breach and this unnamed partner. Also Read - Reliance JioMart launches WhatsApp Order Booking Service with 48-hour delivery promise

Accessing email ID and phone number might not sound like a lot. But for attackers these are the best possible tools to push phishing mails, infected with malware. These can be used to steal account details or other important data.

Dunzo shares detailed response

Thankfully, the company was proactive enough to share the details. Mukund Jha, CTO, Dunzo shared a detailed Medium post, explaining the breach and what they have done since then. He said the password and tokens were upgraded. They also reviewed all the third-party plugins which could have been the source of the breach.

Ever since the lockdown was imposed in various parts of the country. Hyperlocal delivery services have bloomed to meet the high demand. Dunzo is one of the more recognized name in the space, and seems to have benefited from the changing trends. The company even joined hands with Google to offer its service through Google Pay few months back.

Watch Video: Mi NoteBook 14 series overview

This can be done without having to download another app. With this partnership Google indirectly entered the Indian delivery segment. It competes with Amazon and Zomato among others. To use this feature, head over to Google Pay, scroll down to the business section and click on explore. Now, you will notice Spots section, from where you can select Dunzo. The delivery service app will open up in a new window from where orders can be placed.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 12, 2020 2:28 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 12, 2020 2:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Oppo releases ColorOS 7 update for R15, others to get very soon
News
Oppo releases ColorOS 7 update for R15, others to get very soon
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update brings July security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update brings July security patch

Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 14: Price in India, offers

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 14: Price in India, offers

Apple warns users to remove webcam cover from MacBooks

News

Apple warns users to remove webcam cover from MacBooks

Tecno Spark 5 Pro launching on Amazon India tomorrow

News

Tecno Spark 5 Pro launching on Amazon India tomorrow

Most Popular

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Poco M2 Pro Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom review

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

Oppo releases ColorOS 7 update for R15, others to get very soon

Dunzo reports data breach, says users details exposed

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update brings July security patch

Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 14: Price in India, offers

Apple warns users to remove webcam cover from MacBooks

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

Related Topics

Related Stories

Dunzo reports data breach, says users details exposed

News

Dunzo reports data breach, says users details exposed
Amazon, Flipkart to add labels to Chinese goods sold online in India

News

Amazon, Flipkart to add labels to Chinese goods sold online in India
Google Pay now offers Dunzo delivery in India

News

Google Pay now offers Dunzo delivery in India
Amazon launches food delivery service 'Amazon Food' in India

News

Amazon launches food delivery service 'Amazon Food' in India
Uber brings package delivery service in India

News

Uber brings package delivery service in India

हिंदी समाचार

Twitter की तरह अब Koo App के जरिए अपने दोस्तों, फैमिली मेंबर्स से करें रीजनल लैंग्वेज में चैट

Xiaomi ने फुल स्क्रीन के साथ एक और स्मार्टफोन का पेटेंट करवाया, 108MP का होगा कैमरा

5 कैमरों वाले Redmi Note 8 की कीमत भारत में फिर चेंज, जानें नई कीमत, फीचर्स, स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Asus ROG Phone 3 फोन 6,000mAh बैटरी, 512GB स्टोरेज के साथ स्पॉट, भारत में 22 जुलाई को होगा लॉन्च

OnePlus Buds भारत में Amazon के जरिए सेल पर आएंगे, OnePlus Nord के साथ 21 जुलाई को होंगे लॉन्च!

Latest Videos

Nokia 5310 Review

Reviews

Nokia 5310 Review
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review

Reviews

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review
Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right

Reviews

Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right
OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

News

Oppo releases ColorOS 7 update for R15, others to get very soon
News
Oppo releases ColorOS 7 update for R15, others to get very soon
Dunzo reports data breach, says users details exposed

News

Dunzo reports data breach, says users details exposed
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update brings July security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update brings July security patch
Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 14: Price in India, offers

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 14: Price in India, offers
Apple warns users to remove webcam cover from MacBooks

News

Apple warns users to remove webcam cover from MacBooks

new arrivals in india

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers