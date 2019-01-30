DxOMark rates Poco F1 better than Google Pixel and Nokia 8 Sirocco; behind iPhone 8

Poco F1, the budget flagship smartphone from Poco, a sub-brand for Xiaomi took the world by storm. The highlight of this device was that it gave buyers a chance to get a smartphone with 2018 flagship processor from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 845 for just about Rs 20,000. A price that beats all the devices in the market with a healthy margin. The base model of the device is currently selling for Rs 18,999 as part of the ongoing Xiaomi Mi Days sale event. Talking about the device, popular image benchmarking company DxOMark has just released the results after testing the camera of Poco F1.

According to DxOMark, the device gets a Mobile score of 91, and according to the score list, the Poco F1 beats the likes of the original Google Pixel and Nokia 8 Sirocco. In fact, the device is just behind Apple iPhone 8 that scored 92, and in the same ballpark as Samsung Galaxy Note 8 that scored 94.

Taking a look at the results of the tests, DxOMark praised the device for fast and accurate autofocus while shooting both photos and videos. The camera also recorded “pleasant” and “vivid” colors in photos and videos “in all lighting conditions”. The company noted that the device was accurate in properly exposing the target both in indoor as well as outdoor lighting conditions. In addition, the final image presented properly exposed images with good colors while using flash. Poco F1 also provides good autofocus tracking and “effective stabilization” while recording videos.

The results noted that the sensor was not able to capture enough details while capturing photos in low light. Poco F1 was also not able to capture enough details while recording videos in most lighting conditions. The camera was marred with “limited dynamic range” along with instabilities in exposure and white balance while recording videos. Last but not least, the sensor also resulted in “unnatural face rendering” while capturing bokeh images.