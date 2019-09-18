DxOMark revamps its smartphone camera rankings with two new tests

French company DxOMark has just made significant changes to its smartphone camera testing process. As part of the change, the company has revamped its smartphone camera performance rankings after incorporating the changes. According to the information, the company has introduced two new tests for smartphone camera sensors. The first test focuses on smartphones with ultra-wide-angle camera sensors. Most mainstream smartphones have gradually started adding the ultra-wide angle lens for images with unique perspectives. Talking about the second test, the company has introduced a new night test to create a new sub-score. Talking about the Night test, the company likely wants to test the image quality at night time along with the various software modes.

The new tests are mean to improve the overall testing process of smartphones to offer an updated context. Talking about the Wide test, the company will test this new lens across a number of different scenarios. These scenarios include landscapes, cityscapes, group portraits, architecture, interiors, and even wide-angle close-up images. Scoring will also depend on a number of key parameters. These parameters include color, texture, details, exposure, distortion, face deformation around the edges, image noise, and field of view. The test will also check for the perspective tilt, flare, and color fringing caused by ultra-wide lenses.

Moving to the new Night test, DxOMark included the Flash sub-score to arrive at this new test with some more methods. As part of the updated test, the company will test images shot in flash, without flash, and auto-flash mode. In addition, the test will also include a section that focuses on the dedicate nigh modes available on different devices. Similar to the wide test, night test will also range across different circumstances. These include night cityscapes, low-light portrait images, images with flash and light in the background, extreme low-light portraits, and cityscapes. The last scenario includes images shot with flash without any background lighting. It will focus on parameters including exposure, image noise, details, color, an even Flash.

Both these tests are significant enough that DxOMark had to make changes to its mobile rankings. Post the update, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G retains the spot with 126 photo score. Talking about the Wide score, Note 10 Plus 5G again stole the first spot. Things got interesting in the Night mode as Huawei P30 Pro beat the Note 10 Plus 5G to take the first spot.

