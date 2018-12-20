comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Dyson Airwrap hair styler launched in India, prices start from Rs 34,900
News

Dyson Airwrap hair styler launched in India, prices start from Rs 34,900

News

The styler comes with a starting price of Rs 34,900.

  • Updated: December 20, 2018 2:52 PM IST
Dyson Airwrap

Image Credit: Ankita Garg

Two years back, Dyson introduced the Supersonic hair dryer, and now, the company has launched its second piece of beauty technology called the Dyson Airwrap styler. The most significant feature of the styler is that it leverages air to allow you to achieve curls, natural waves and smooth finish at home.

Powered by Dyson V9 digital motor, the Airwrap styler has been created by an in-house team of experts to use air to style hair – without the need to rely on extreme heat. The motor spins to create an area of high pressure at the top of the styling barrel. A high-velocity jet of air disperses out of six air slots around the barrel. The company says that this generates a physical phenomenon known as the Coanda effect, which allows the hair to curl around the barrel to style.

The machine’s styling brushes are also engineered to take advantage of the Coanda effect. To achieve a sleek smooth finish, the brushes align hair when styling, helping to provide a smooth shiny finish when dry.

In order to keep the airflow focused on the desired styling direction engineers incorporated a switching mechanism. This directs airflow according to the tension in the brush. No matter which way you brush through hair strands, the air flows in the direction of your hair. This helps achieve a stylist-inspired smooth finish.

Often, styling hair means blow drying before styling, but the latest Airwrap styler styles wet to dry. It is designed to retain optimum amount of moisture in hair necessary for proper styling, and is not for blow drying. Hydrogen bonds line each strand of your hair. When hair is wet, hydrogen bonds break down resetting the natural style of your hair priming it for styling. After choosing the attachment for the desired look, the combination of airflow and heat control allows you to style without extreme heat with ease while also saving your time and avoiding tangling.

The Dyson Airwrap styler will be available across India from January 2019 onwards via the Dyson Demo stores in DLF Promenade and Select City Walk in New Delhi and VR Mall in Bangalore. The styler comes with a starting price of Rs 34,900.

  • Published Date: December 20, 2018 12:29 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 20, 2018 2:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia L3 get certified ahead of official launch
thumb-img
News
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL fingerprint gestures not working properly for some users
thumb-img
News
Coolpad Mega 5, Mega 5M, Mega 5C launched in India
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Conditioner launched in China, priced around Rs 26,000

Most Popular

Meizu C9 Review

Blaupunkt 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD LED Smart TV Review

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Google Shopping First Impressions: Listings made easy

Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia L3 get certified ahead of official launch

Honor 8A gets certified by WiFi Alliance, will be another budget smartphone

Asus ROG Phone survives scratch and bend test with minor flex

Honor View20 Maserati Edition retail box, alleged price tag leaked

Gionee declares bankrupt, owes nearly $2.9 billion to creditors: Report

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Snapdragon 855: 7 ways Qualcomm's new chipset will enhance your smartphone experience in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Dyson Airwrap hair styler launched in India

News

Dyson Airwrap hair styler launched in India
Dyson Pure Cool Review

Review

Dyson Pure Cool Review
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Pro Review

Review

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Pro Review
Inside Dyson's innovative approach to Engineering and automated manufacturing

Features

Inside Dyson's innovative approach to Engineering and automated manufacturing
Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier with updated design launched in India

News

Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier with updated design launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

101 रुपये में घर ले आएं वीवो के स्मार्टफोन

फीचर फोन का शिपमेंट लगातार चौथे क्वॉर्टर में बढ़ा, iTel और HMD Global टॉप ब्रांड

Honor V20 की कीमत, Maserati Edition लॉन्च से पहले हुई लीक

शाओमी Mijia Smart Air Conditioner हुआ लॉन्च, 27 दिसंबर को होगी सेल

Coolpad ने बेहद कम कीमत में उतारे 3 स्मार्टफोन , जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia L3 get certified ahead of official launch
News
Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia L3 get certified ahead of official launch
Honor 8A gets certified by WiFi Alliance, will be another budget smartphone

News

Honor 8A gets certified by WiFi Alliance, will be another budget smartphone
Asus ROG Phone survives scratch and bend test with minor flex

News

Asus ROG Phone survives scratch and bend test with minor flex
Honor View20 Maserati Edition retail box, alleged price tag leaked

News

Honor View20 Maserati Edition retail box, alleged price tag leaked
Gionee declares bankrupt, owes nearly $2.9 billion to creditors: Report

News

Gionee declares bankrupt, owes nearly $2.9 billion to creditors: Report