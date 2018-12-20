Dyson Airwrap hair styler launched in India, prices start from Rs 34,900

Two years back, Dyson introduced the Supersonic hair dryer, and now, the company has launched its second piece of beauty technology called the Dyson Airwrap styler. The most significant feature of the styler is that it leverages air to allow you to achieve curls, natural waves and smooth finish at home.

Powered by Dyson V9 digital motor, the Airwrap styler has been created by an in-house team of experts to use air to style hair – without the need to rely on extreme heat. The motor spins to create an area of high pressure at the top of the styling barrel. A high-velocity jet of air disperses out of six air slots around the barrel. The company says that this generates a physical phenomenon known as the Coanda effect, which allows the hair to curl around the barrel to style.

The machine’s styling brushes are also engineered to take advantage of the Coanda effect. To achieve a sleek smooth finish, the brushes align hair when styling, helping to provide a smooth shiny finish when dry.

In order to keep the airflow focused on the desired styling direction engineers incorporated a switching mechanism. This directs airflow according to the tension in the brush. No matter which way you brush through hair strands, the air flows in the direction of your hair. This helps achieve a stylist-inspired smooth finish.

Often, styling hair means blow drying before styling, but the latest Airwrap styler styles wet to dry. It is designed to retain optimum amount of moisture in hair necessary for proper styling, and is not for blow drying. Hydrogen bonds line each strand of your hair. When hair is wet, hydrogen bonds break down resetting the natural style of your hair priming it for styling. After choosing the attachment for the desired look, the combination of airflow and heat control allows you to style without extreme heat with ease while also saving your time and avoiding tangling.

The Dyson Airwrap styler will be available across India from January 2019 onwards via the Dyson Demo stores in DLF Promenade and Select City Walk in New Delhi and VR Mall in Bangalore. The styler comes with a starting price of Rs 34,900.