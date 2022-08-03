Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler launched in India: Here s how much it costs

Dyson today launched the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler in India today. It is the successor to the first generation Airwrap that was launched back in 2018. The newly launched Airwrap Multi-Styler comes with a bunch of new attachments that make it easy for users to smoothen the flyaways hair and curl hair in different directions without changing the attachment each time. Also Read - Dyson V15 Detect cord-free vacuum cleaner launched in India: Check price, features

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler price and availability

As far as the availability is concerned, the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler is priced at Rs 45,900 and it will be available in India via Dyson Demo stores or Dyson’s e-retail shop, dyson.in, starting August 3, 2022 in Silver-Copper, Copper-Blue and Copper-Silver colour variants. Also Read - Dyson unveils 'secret' robot that will do your household chores: Detailed image gallery

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler features

Coming to the features, the newly launched Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler comes with several new upgrades over the older version. For instance, the smoothing dryer’s head has been completely revamped in a way that it dries hair while smoothening flyways. In addition to that, the UK-based electronics company has also upgraded its curling barrels. Unlike the original Airwrap that had different barrels to curl hair in clock-wise and anti-clock wise directions, the newly launched Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler has a single barrel for the purpose. The company has added a switching mechanism on top that changes the direction of airflow in a bid to change the direction in which the hair are curled. Also Read - Dyson announces the results of its annual global dust study for 2022

“The advancements in the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler build on the success of its predecessor, through relentless research, user trials and advancements in computational fluid dynamics. The result: direction change barrels for faster and easier curling, re-engineered brush attachments for more precise shaping, and an entirely new, dual-purpose Coanda smoothing dryer. Our ability to control airflow delivers enhanced Coanda performance to curl, shape and hide flyaways – without extreme heat,” Dyson founder James Dyson said on the occasion.

In the heart of this hair-styler lies the company V9 digital motor that provides what the company calls ‘Coanda Effect’, which allows styling of hair using air without reaching extreme temperatures. The V9 digital motor also powered the company’s original Airwrap Styler that was launched in India at a price of Rs 34,900. It is also the same motor that the company uses in its Dyson Supersonic hair dryer that arrived in India in 2016.

Dyson said that all the new attachments that the company has launched are compatible with the existing Dyson Airwrap styler. This means that users of the original device can purchase the newly announced attachments separately while retaining the original machine in a bid to get the desired hair styling effect.