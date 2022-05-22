comscore Dyson announces the results of its annual global dust study for 2022: Check details
News

Dyson announces the results of its annual global dust study for 2022

News

In India, 46 percent of Indians have significantly increased their frequency of cleaning and 2 in 3 Indians clean their homes 5-7 times a week.

Dyson

40% of Indians think household dust is relatively harmless: Study

Dyson has announced the results of its annual global dust study that investigates cleaning habits and behaviours and delves into the understanding of household dust and the potential impact it can have on our well-being. The study undertaken by 32,282 respondents from 33 countries around the world revealed that 95 percent of people are cleaning just as much, if not more, than they did last year to ensure their homes remain a clean and healthy space as many continue to be concerned about the cleanliness of their homes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Google to remove nearly 900K abandoned apps from Play Store: Report 

In India, 46 percent of Indians have significantly increased their frequency of cleaning and 2 in 3 Indians clean their homes 5-7 times a week, the most frequent in the entire Asia Pacific region. Indians are less reactive cleaners when compared to the rest of the world with just 1 in 3 Indians being motivated to clean after seeing dust on their floors, compared to the global average of 40 percent. Also Read - Google acquires MicroLED display startup for future AR headsets

“It is a cause for concern if people only clean when they spot visible dust on the floors as many dust particles are microscopic in size. In fact, by the time people spot visible dust in the home, it is highly likely that there are dust mites in your home.” says Monika Stuczen, Research Scientist in Microbiology at Dyson said in a statement. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 launch may be delayed due to Covid-19 impact in China

What was surprising is that while Indians are the most frequent cleaners in the region, 40 percent of them consider dust to be relatively harmless. However, this could stem from a lack of awareness on what constitutes household dust even though in 69 percent of Indian homes at least 1 person suffers from dust-related health issues.

29% of Indians were surprised that skin flakes are a component of household dust. 22 percent of Indians were unaware that household dust can carry virus particles. 21 percent of Indians were unaware that pet allergens that triggers pet-related allergies can be found in household dust. 35 percent of Indians thought that household dust was mostly made up of soil and sand.

  Published Date: May 22, 2022 4:10 PM IST

