Dyson bursts myth: A study reveals Indian homes are not as clean as people think

A latest Dyson study reveals that Indian households may not be as clean as people think them to be. According to the study by FICCI Research and Analysis Centre (FRAC) and commissioned by Dyson, Indian households have dust particles including cockroach allergens, dust mites allergens, dog allergens, mould, bacteria and fungi, on the surface where we eat, sleep, and do the household chores. The scenario is such even after cleaning the house regularly using the traditional methods. Also Read - Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic air purifier and heater launched at Rs 61,900

As per the report, these particles are not visible to the naked eye and can only be seen using a microscope. The Dyson Global Dust Study found that “1 in 5 were surprised to discover that viruses can be present in household dust and less than 5 percent know that dust mites and their faeces are constituents of dust at all.” Also Read - Dyson cord-free hair straightener launched in India: Price and features

The latest Dyson study reveals that 59 percent of people around the world are cleaning more frequently since the outbreak of Covid-19. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2020: Top 10 gadgets that you can gift your better half

It further notes that 1 in 4 respondents are “extremely worried” about the dust in their home. The study highlights that “many remain uncertain about the potential link between household dust and viruses and other microbial life.”

The study, undertaken by 10,754 respondents from 10 countries around the world, “found that even though dust is cause for concern and a trigger for cleaning, alarmingly few are aware of what makes up the dust in their homes.”

According to the study household dust is a complex matrix of particles including dead skin cells, hair, dust mites, dust mite faeces, bacteria, viruses, mould, small insects and other fibres. “Many of these particles are only visible under a microscope, so it’s unsurprising that most people lack clarity on the dust in their indoor environments,” it notes.

Dyson, which offers premium vacuum cleaners, suggests people to use relevant technology to remove the bacteria, pollen and other particles found in dust and can’t be seen with naked eyes.