Dyson cord-free hair straightener launched in India: Price and features

The newly launched Dyson Corrale straightener comes with cord-free capabilities. It features a four-cell lithium-ion battery.

  Updated: September 7, 2020 6:14 PM IST
Dyson has launched cord-free hair straightener in India and it comes with a price label of Rs 38,900 in India. It is available for purchase via Dyson Demo stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai and in other cities. Interested buyers can also get the hair straightener through Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Sephora and Nykaa. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2020: Top 10 gadgets that you can gift your better half

The newly launched Dyson Corrale straightener comes with cord-free capabilities. It features a four-cell lithium-ion battery. The company says that its new product offers “the same thermal performance of a corded product with the cord-free versatility and universal voltage allowing users to style anywhere, anytime. The device can be fully charged in about 70 minutes and will provide up to 30 minutes battery life. Also Read - Air Purifiers: What you need to keep in mind when buying one

Powered by a relentless approach to research, experimentation and testing, coupled with the desire to constantly re-engineer and improve every day technology, Dyson today unveiled the Dyson Corrale™ straightener – the only straightener with flexing plates  that shape to gather hair, and deliver an enhanced style with less reliance on heat, and hence causing half the hair damage . Also Read - Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review: Gets the Indian male to do household chores

The new hair straightener from Dyson comes with flexing plates. The company is saying that the product features pioneering microhinged plate tech, which flex to shape and gather hair, applying even heat and tension to all the hair strands in every pass and keeping them aligned, reducing the reliance on heat. The newly launched Dyson Corrale straightener has three precise heat settings. These are 165°C (330°F), 185°C (365°F) and 210°C (410°F).

These temperatures allow the user to tailor the settings to suit their hair type and desired style. “We discovered that if the plates could conform to the precise profile of the tress, then with each pass we could apply the correct tension to all the hair strands. This means that we get an enhanced style and without excessive heat damage,” James Dyson, Founder and Chief Engineer, said. “We simply do not need the heat that others apply. The Dyson Corrale straightener elevates styling results, while dramatically reducing the heat damage on hair.”

  Published Date: September 7, 2020 6:08 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 7, 2020 6:14 PM IST

Best Sellers