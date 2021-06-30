Dyson’s new omni-glide vacuum cleaner cleans every corner of your home: Check price

Dyson already offers a range of vacuum cleaners for the Indian consumers. Adding to the lineup, the tech company has launched another premium vacuum cleaner dubbed Dyson omni-glide cord free vacuum cleaner. Also Read - Dyson bursts myth: A study reveals Indian homes are not as clean as people think

The new Dyson Omni-glide vacuum cleaner has been launched in India at a price of Rs 34,900. To buy the machine, you can head over to the official Dyson website, Amazon, Flipkart, select croma stores and all other Dyson demo spaces across the country.

Dyson launches a new vacuum cleaner in India

The Dyson omni-glide cord free vacuum cleaner is aimed at cleaning homes with hard flooring. The advanced design lets the new Dyson vacuum cleaner reach each and every corner, which are otherwise hard to reach. Also Read - Dyson cord-free hair straightener launched in India: Price and features

For this vacuum cleaner, Dyson has used an in-line format, which allows the Omni-glide to lay flat on the floor. The machine packs an omnidirectional head, which can be moved in all direction – forward, backward, and sideways. The omnidirectional feature makes cleaning homes extremely easy and convenient.

The vacuum cleaner uses a Dyson Hyperdymium motor that the company claims can spin up to 105,000 rpm. Dyson explains that the vacuum cleaner offers a five-stage filtration technology and can capture up to 99.99 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns.

The interesting bit is that the omni-glide vacuum cleaner features an easy-to-use bin emptying system. In simple words, once the dust and dirt collected in the machine, users will be able to empty it in no time. The process is extremely easy.

The machine equips an in-built battery, which Dyson claims offers power backup for up to 20 minutes of use. There’s a wall dock as well that allows users to simply place it on the dock for quick charging.