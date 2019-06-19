comscore Dyson air purifier on sale in India: Check price and features | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan on sale in India: Check price and features
News

Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan on sale in India: Check price and features

News

The Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier is priced at Rs 25,900 in India. Interested buyers can purchase it via Amazon India and the company's online website.

  • Published: June 19, 2019 3:55 PM IST
dyson-pure-cool-me-india-launch

The Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier is currently on sale in India. It is priced at Rs 25,900 in the country. Interested buyers can purchase it via Amazon India and the company’s online website. To recall, last month, Dyson expanded its portfolio and launched Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan in India. This air purifier features the company’s air filtration and air projection technologies.

Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan features

During the sale, customers can buy the Dyson air purifier in White/Silver and Black/Nickel color options. With this air purifier, one can also set sleep timer at night anywhere between 30 minutes and 8 hours. The product also features an LCD screen, which shows airflow speed, modes and filter life. There is also 70-degree oscillation and built-in reminders for filter repairing. Furthermore, one can place the magnetized remote control on the filter and use it to control the functioning of the product.

Dyson V11 cordless vacuum, Pure Cool Me air purifier, Lightcycle launched in India

Also Read

Dyson V11 cordless vacuum, Pure Cool Me air purifier, Lightcycle launched in India

The company claims that the HEPA filtration system on Dyson air purifier and fan captures 99.95 percent of ultrafine particles and allergens. One can adjust the dome at the top of the air purifier to control the angle of the airflow. The machine also features 70-degree oscillation. Equipped with an intelligent light sensing system, the company says the machine can track the ambient light. It can also automatically dim or brighten the LCD screen.

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Air Purifier launched in India: Price, Specifications

Also Read

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Air Purifier launched in India: Price, Specifications

Furthermore, one can also set a sleep timer. So the machine will turn off after preset intervals ranging from 30 minutes to 8 hours. Dyson says that a “layer of acoustic attenuation foam in the base of the machine absorbs excess noise from the motor.” Besides, the company recently launched a Dyson V11 vacuum, which is cordless.

The product comes with a starting price label of Rs 52,900. It is available across the company’s demo stores, official online website, Amazon, and Croma stores. As for the features, the cordless vacuum offers three cleaning modes. This includes Auto mode, Boost mode and Eco mode. Separately, earlier this year, Dyson launched Pure Hot+Cool air purifier. It carries a price tag of Rs 52,900 in India. Buyers can purchase it in either White/Silver or Iron/Blue color options.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 19, 2019 3:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan on sale in India
thumb-img
News
Huawei Nova 5 series details leaked ahead of June 21 launch
thumb-img
News
Google Pixel 4 series details leaked again
thumb-img
News
Nokia 8, 8 Sirocco get June Android security update

Editor's Pick

Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan on sale in India
News
Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan on sale in India
Noble Skiodo 40-inch Smart TV launched in India

News

Noble Skiodo 40-inch Smart TV launched in India

Top smartphones with 8GB RAM to buy now

News

Top smartphones with 8GB RAM to buy now

OnePlus 7 series gets Google ARCore support

News

OnePlus 7 series gets Google ARCore support

Best mobile phones under Rs 8000 in India

News

Best mobile phones under Rs 8000 in India

Most Popular

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

Honor 20i review

Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan on sale in India

Noble Skiodo 40-inch Smart TV launched in India

Top smartphones with 8GB RAM to buy now

OnePlus 7 series gets Google ARCore support

Best mobile phones under Rs 8000 in India

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan on sale in India

News

Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan on sale in India
Revolt RV 400 electric bike India launch details

News

Revolt RV 400 electric bike India launch details
Nubia Red Magic 3 vs OnePlus 7 vs Honor 20: Compared

News

Nubia Red Magic 3 vs OnePlus 7 vs Honor 20: Compared
Amazon Mi Days Sale top deals

Deals

Amazon Mi Days Sale top deals
Samsung Galaxy M40 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 to go on sale today at 12PM

हिंदी समाचार

Noble Skiodo ने भारत में लॉन्च किया 40 इंच का स्मार्ट टीवी, 500 से ज्यादा ऐप करेंगी सपोर्ट

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Leaks: 7 अगस्त को New York में लॉन्च होगी Galaxy Note 10 सीरीज!

Redmi K20 Pro और Redmi K20 के भारत में लॉन्च होने में बचे हैं 4 हफ्ते, मनु कुमार जैन ने किया ट्विट

Huawei Nova 5 Leaks: हुवावे के अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन Nova 5 की स्पेसिफिकेशंस और तस्वीरें हुई लीक

Asus ROG Phone 2 स्मार्टफोन 23 जुलाई को होगा लॉन्च

News

Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan on sale in India
News
Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan on sale in India
Noble Skiodo 40-inch Smart TV launched in India

News

Noble Skiodo 40-inch Smart TV launched in India
Top smartphones with 8GB RAM to buy now

News

Top smartphones with 8GB RAM to buy now
OnePlus 7 series gets Google ARCore support

News

OnePlus 7 series gets Google ARCore support
Best mobile phones under Rs 8000 in India

News

Best mobile phones under Rs 8000 in India