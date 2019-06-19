The Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier is currently on sale in India. It is priced at Rs 25,900 in the country. Interested buyers can purchase it via Amazon India and the company’s online website. To recall, last month, Dyson expanded its portfolio and launched Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan in India. This air purifier features the company’s air filtration and air projection technologies.

Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan features

During the sale, customers can buy the Dyson air purifier in White/Silver and Black/Nickel color options. With this air purifier, one can also set sleep timer at night anywhere between 30 minutes and 8 hours. The product also features an LCD screen, which shows airflow speed, modes and filter life. There is also 70-degree oscillation and built-in reminders for filter repairing. Furthermore, one can place the magnetized remote control on the filter and use it to control the functioning of the product.

The company claims that the HEPA filtration system on Dyson air purifier and fan captures 99.95 percent of ultrafine particles and allergens. One can adjust the dome at the top of the air purifier to control the angle of the airflow. The machine also features 70-degree oscillation. Equipped with an intelligent light sensing system, the company says the machine can track the ambient light. It can also automatically dim or brighten the LCD screen.

Furthermore, one can also set a sleep timer. So the machine will turn off after preset intervals ranging from 30 minutes to 8 hours. Dyson says that a “layer of acoustic attenuation foam in the base of the machine absorbs excess noise from the motor.” Besides, the company recently launched a Dyson V11 vacuum, which is cordless.

The product comes with a starting price label of Rs 52,900. It is available across the company’s demo stores, official online website, Amazon, and Croma stores. As for the features, the cordless vacuum offers three cleaning modes. This includes Auto mode, Boost mode and Eco mode. Separately, earlier this year, Dyson launched Pure Hot+Cool air purifier. It carries a price tag of Rs 52,900 in India. Buyers can purchase it in either White/Silver or Iron/Blue color options.