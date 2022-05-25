1 / 5

Dyson cleaning robot

Over the past six months, the company has been secretly refitting one of the main aircraft hangars at Hullavington Airfield to prepare for 250 roboticists to move into their new home. Its latest robotics makeover is the next stage in Dyson's 2.75 billion pound investment plan in new technologies, products and facilities and 600 million pounds of which is to be spent this year.