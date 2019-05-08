comscore
  • Dyson V11 cordless vacuum, Pure Cool Me air purifier, Lightcycle launched in India
Dyson V11 cordless vacuum, Pure Cool Me air purifier, Lightcycle launched in India

Dyson has launched three new products in India, which includes the V11 cordless vacuum, Pure Cool Me Air purifier and fan, and a Dyson Lightcycle task light. Prices start from Rs 25,900.

  • Published: May 8, 2019 1:01 PM IST
Dyson has expanded its portfolio in India by launching three new products. These include the new Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier and fan. The air purifier features Dyson’s air filtration and air projection technologies, and comes in a White/Silver and Black/Nickel color options. With this air purifier, one can also set sleep timer at night anywhere between 30 minutes and 8 hours.

The product also features an LCD screen, which shows airflow speed, modes and filter life. There is also 70-degree oscillation and built-in reminders for filter repairing. Furthermore, one can place the magnetized remote control on the filter and use it to control the functioning of the product. The Dyson Pure Cool Me is priced at Rs 25,900, and will be available for purchase from June 1 across India.

Dyson V11 price in India, features

Apart from the air purifier, the company has also launched Dyson V11 vacuum, which is cordless. The product comes in two variants, starting from Rs 52,900. It is available across the company’s demo stores, official online website, Amazon, and Croma stores. As for the features, the cordless vacuum offers three cleaning modes. There is one Auto mode, which the company says senses, adapts, and deep cleans.

The other one is Boost mode, which is designed for intensive cleaning of ground-in dirt, providing up to five minutes of the powerful suction. Eco mode is the third mode, which provides up to 60 minutes of run time, for a longer cleaning session. Do note that this product comes without a cord and the ability to switch from stick to handheld mode makes it more convenient to clean dust and allergens.

Dyson Lightcycle price in India, features

The third product is Dyson Lightcycle task light. The company says that it is “engineered to support your body clock with local daylight tracking that continually adjusts color temperature and brightness in relation to your local daylight.” As per Dyson, it will also help reduce eye strain with over 1,000 Lux brightness, glare protection and low optical flicker.

There are a bunch of modes as well, which includes Study mode, Relax mode, Precision mode, Boost mode and Sleep mode. The product also adjusts the light output as per the age, task and daily routine registered with the Dyson Link app. There is also an on-board USB-C port for charging devices. It comes with a starting price of Rs 39,900.

