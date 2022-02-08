Dyson V12 Detect Slim Vacuum Cleaner launched in India: Check price, specifications, features

Dyson has launched a new vacuum cleaner with laser dust detection in India. Dyson V12 Detect Slim is the flagship vacuum cleaner of the company in India. It also has an LCD screen which gives information about the cleaning task. Also Read - This National Pollution Prevention Day, here are top tips to consider before buying an air purifier

Price

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim Vacuum Cleaner is priced at Rs 58,900 in India but can be bought for Rs 55,900. It is costlier than its previous model, which costs Rs 52,900. The new vacuum cleaner will be available for sale starting today, February 7, and will be available through the company's India website and Dyson demo stores across the country.

Specifications

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim is slightly smaller and lighter than its predecessor, the V11 Absolute Pro, which weighs 2.2 kg. Some significant changes have also been made in its design, including a power button that keeps the device on until it is completely turned off instead of the trigger button. It makes the V12 Detect Slim Vacuum Cleaner easy to handle while cleaning.

In this, the hyperdymium motor spins up to 125,000rpm. It uses 5-step filtration to capture 99.99 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns. This battery provides a run time of up to 60 minutes per charge. The device also has an LCD screen with a battery countdown timer and power mode. A button at the bottom of the screen allows switching between Echo, Medium/Auto, and Boost power modes.

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim features two new flagship technologies to enhance the cleaning experience. It has a laser dust detection system and a piezo sensor for dust and dirt analysis. The laser system is housed on a slim fluffy roller head, which emits a green laser light onto the floor for effective cleaning, allowing dust and dirt particles to shine through, allowing you to clean them with the device easily.