comscore Dyson V15 Detect cord-free vacuum cleaner launched in India: Check details
  • Home
  • News
  • Dyson V15 Detect Cord Free Vacuum Cleaner Launched In India Check Price Features
News

Dyson V15 Detect cord-free vacuum cleaner launched in India: Check price, features

News

Dyson has launched a new vacuum cleaner dubbed as the Dyson V15 Detect cord-free vacuum cleaner in India. It costs Rs 62,900.

Dyson

Image: Dyson

Dyson today launched a new cord-free vacuum cleaner in India. The newly launched vacuum cleaner dubbed as the Dyson V15 Detect cord-free vacuum cleaner is the successor to the company’s V12 Detect cord-free vacuum cleaner that was launched in India back in February this year. It is the second cord-free vacuum cleaner by the company in India that comes with the Dyson’s ‘Laser Detect’ technology, which the company says ‘reveals the particles you cannot normally see with a precisely angled laser integrated into the cleaner head’. Also Read - Dyson unveils 'secret' robot that will do your household chores: Detailed image gallery

Dyson V15 Detect cord-free vacuum cleaner price and availability

As far as price is concerned, the Dyson V15 Detect cord-free vacuum costs Rs 62,900 in India. It will be available for purchase in India starting July 25 at Dyson.in and Dyson Demo stores. Also Read - Dyson announces the results of its annual global dust study for 2022

Dyson V15 Detect cord-free vacuum cleaner specifications and features

Coming to features, the Dyson V15 Detect cord-free vacuum cleaner is powered by the company’s 240AW Hyperdymium motor, which spins at a speed of up to 125,000rpm and it is backed by a seven-cell battery, which the company says delivers up to 60 minutes of whole-home cleaning. Also Read - Samsung launches cordless vacuum cleaner series in India: Here are top 5 alternatives

It comes with a coloured LCD display that shows details such as suction mode, battery and size and number of sucked up particles. It has a five-stage filtration system, which Dyson says captures up to 99.99 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns. It offers 1.5 times more suction and 54 percent more bin capacity than the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Total Clean vacuum cleaner.

As mentioned before, the Dyson V15 Detect cord-free vacuum cleaner comes with Laser Dust detection technology, which uses a green laser diode to provide the best contrast. This technology also detects the dust on floor that is otherwise invisible to the naked eye and cleans it.

The vacuum cleaner comes integrated with an acoustic piezo sensor that picks up microscopic particles which are sized and counted up to 15,000 times a second. “The vacuums have been designed so that they automatically increase suction power when they come across a large amount of dust. This happens in auto mode, when the piezo sensor detects high concentrations of dust, and reactive suction power is triggered to automatically increase in power. When dust levels normalise, suction power is reduced to its previous level,” Dyson wrote in a press release.

Additionally, the newly launched vacuum cleaner also features Dyson’s DLS technology that adapts power across different floor types that reduces the need for switching cleaner heads, or power modes.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 25, 2022 8:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Dyson V15 Detect cord-free vacuum cleaner launched in India
News
Dyson V15 Detect cord-free vacuum cleaner launched in India
How to reset Oppo A3s smartphone

How To

How to reset Oppo A3s smartphone

How to record WhatsApp calls: A guide for your Android phone and iPhone

How To

How to record WhatsApp calls: A guide for your Android phone and iPhone

Samsung Galaxy A04s goes into production

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A04s goes into production

iPhone 14 may launch on September 13 along with 3 new Apple watches and AirPods Pro 2

Mobiles

iPhone 14 may launch on September 13 along with 3 new Apple watches and AirPods Pro 2

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Dyson V15 Detect cord-free vacuum cleaner launched in India

How to reset Oppo A3s smartphone

Samsung Galaxy A04s goes into production

iOS 16 BETA Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering

iPhone 14 may launch on September 13 along with 3 new Apple watches and AirPods Pro 2

Top 5 Smartwatches Under 2000

Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Redmi K50i first impressions: Best suited Nothing Phone (1) rival?

Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched at Rs 45,999: Slays and how

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year

News

iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year
From Noise to Boat, check out the Top 5 Smartwatches Under ₹2000

Features

From Noise to Boat, check out the Top 5 Smartwatches Under ₹2000
Oppo Reno 8 5G Unboxed and check out the first impression review

Hands On

Oppo Reno 8 5G Unboxed and check out the first impression review
Instagram Gets a New Map Feature, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg made it OFFICIAL

News

Instagram Gets a New Map Feature, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg made it OFFICIAL

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999