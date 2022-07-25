Dyson today launched a new cord-free vacuum cleaner in India. The newly launched vacuum cleaner dubbed as the Dyson V15 Detect cord-free vacuum cleaner is the successor to the company’s V12 Detect cord-free vacuum cleaner that was launched in India back in February this year. It is the second cord-free vacuum cleaner by the company in India that comes with the Dyson’s ‘Laser Detect’ technology, which the company says ‘reveals the particles you cannot normally see with a precisely angled laser integrated into the cleaner head’. Also Read - Dyson unveils 'secret' robot that will do your household chores: Detailed image gallery

Dyson V15 Detect cord-free vacuum cleaner price and availability

As far as price is concerned, the Dyson V15 Detect cord-free vacuum costs Rs 62,900 in India. It will be available for purchase in India starting July 25 at Dyson.in and Dyson Demo stores. Also Read - Dyson announces the results of its annual global dust study for 2022

Dyson V15 Detect cord-free vacuum cleaner specifications and features

Coming to features, the Dyson V15 Detect cord-free vacuum cleaner is powered by the company’s 240AW Hyperdymium motor, which spins at a speed of up to 125,000rpm and it is backed by a seven-cell battery, which the company says delivers up to 60 minutes of whole-home cleaning. Also Read - Samsung launches cordless vacuum cleaner series in India: Here are top 5 alternatives

It comes with a coloured LCD display that shows details such as suction mode, battery and size and number of sucked up particles. It has a five-stage filtration system, which Dyson says captures up to 99.99 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns. It offers 1.5 times more suction and 54 percent more bin capacity than the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Total Clean vacuum cleaner.

As mentioned before, the Dyson V15 Detect cord-free vacuum cleaner comes with Laser Dust detection technology, which uses a green laser diode to provide the best contrast. This technology also detects the dust on floor that is otherwise invisible to the naked eye and cleans it.

The vacuum cleaner comes integrated with an acoustic piezo sensor that picks up microscopic particles which are sized and counted up to 15,000 times a second. “The vacuums have been designed so that they automatically increase suction power when they come across a large amount of dust. This happens in auto mode, when the piezo sensor detects high concentrations of dust, and reactive suction power is triggered to automatically increase in power. When dust levels normalise, suction power is reduced to its previous level,” Dyson wrote in a press release.

Additionally, the newly launched vacuum cleaner also features Dyson’s DLS technology that adapts power across different floor types that reduces the need for switching cleaner heads, or power modes.