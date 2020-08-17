The Coronavirus pandemic has affected all of us. Work, entertainment, fitness, and pretty much everything has changed across most of the globe. However, the pandemic has also affected entire industries, and not all of them equally. As getting out and buying everything from your daily groceries to your next outfit has become riskier, eCommerce is booming through the pandemic. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime set to go on sale today at 12PM via Amazon: Check price in India, specifications

eCommerce players in India like Flipkart and Amazon are also making the most of the situation. “Over the past 25 years of internet and digitization of India, metros, and cities have always been the sole beneficiaries of growing connectivity and infrastructure. The proof of progress, though, is in inclusive growth,” said a Flipkart spokesperson. “If a consumer from Mumbai or Pune can conveniently shop online, so must customers in Patna or Kohima enjoy an empowering experience,” Flipkart adds. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01 now coming to Amazon at discounted price from August 18

Watch: BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

For the first time, people from Tier 2 and Tier 3 are taking a positive approach towards online shopping and similar digital alternatives. When India went into a proactive nationwide lockdown to fight the pandemic, our lives changed. As people focused on social distancing, e-commerce became the preferred mode of shopping because of robust supply support chain SOPs and that has been reflected in the way consumers across the country, not just the metros shopped. In the recently concluded sale event, we saw tier 2 and 3 cities feature among the top-selling cities, reported Flipkart. Also Read - Amazon beats Flipkart in Q2 smartphone sales online in India: Counterpoint

“Reflecting the trend of investing in devices for both education and work, we saw healthy growth in mobiles and premium smartphone segments. Proportionately there was an increase in Flipkart warranty and Complete Mobile Protection segment of value-added services,” the brand added.

Back when demonetization took place in the country years ago, digital payments became quite popular. Today when everyone has easy access to cash again, digital payments have retained their usability and popularity. What remains to be seen is if eCommerce websites can maintain the momentum they have gained with Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions.