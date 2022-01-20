Aadhar card, Voter ID, and passport are among the most important IDs that one should have as a citizen of India. As for voter ID, the document not only acts as ID proof but also lets you cast vote. Also Read - Name wrong on Voter ID? Here's how you can correct it before Assembly Elections 2022

Since digital India is what the government is aiming to achieve now, the Election Commission of India has introduced a digital version of voter ID called e-EPIC or Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card.

So, what is an e-EPIC card exactly and how is it different from a usual voter ID card?

What is e-EPIC voter card

It is basically a non-editable portable document format (PDF) version of the original voter ID card. Since it is non-editable, we believe it to be a secured document and bad actors may not be able to tamper with or use it to steal users’ personal information.

The PDF version of the Voter ID can be used as identity as well as address proof. This digital ID proof can be stored as a PDF on a mobile phone or on a Digi locker for easy access.

How to download e-EPIC voter card

The process is quite simple. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Head over to http://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ or https://nvsp.in/

Step 2: Login on the Voter Portal

Step 3: Check for menu navigation and click on Download e-EPIC

Step 4: Enter the EPIC number or Form Reference Number

Step 5: Enter OTP sent on your registered mobile number

Step 6: Click on Download e-EPIC to save the file on your mobile.

Here’s how to register your mobile number

Step 1: Click on e-KYC to complete the KYC

Step 2: Go through the Face liveness verification

Step 3: Update your mobile number to complete KYC. To complete KYC you need a device with camera, can be a smartphone / laptop.

Step 4: You will then be able to download e-EPIC.