Google dedicates today's Doodle to celebrate Earth Day 2021. The US based tech giant has created an animated doodle as well a short video that encourages everyone to plant a tree.

The Doodle starts with a woman reading a book under a large tree while her daughter brings a sapling to plant. The video is followed by people teaching their young ones to plant trees. Overall, the Doodle video highlights how one generation teaches another generation how to plat the seed to a brighter future.

In an official blog post Google notes, "This year's annual Earth Day Doodle highlights how everyone can plant the seed to a brighter future — one sapling at a time!"

“The planet we call home continues to nurture life and inspire wonder. Our environment works hard to sustain us, which calls for us to return the favour. Today’s video Doodle shows a variety of trees being planted within natural habitats, one of the many ways we can do our part to keep our Earth healthy for future generations,” the tech giant further notes in the blog post.

Watch the Google Doodle Earth Day 2021 video here

Google further states, “This Earth Day — and everyday — we encourage everyone to find one small act they can do to restore our Earth. It’s bound to take root and blossom into something beautiful.”

For the unaware, the Earth Day was birthed by Gaylord Nelson, a US senator from Wisconsin. April 22 was first celebrated as Earth Day in the year 1970, which is when around 20 million Americans took to the streets in demand for a healthy and sustainable environment.