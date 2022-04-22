Google Doodle for Earth Day 2022 show damage we have done so far

Google is observing Earth Day 2022 with a special doodle. Today’s Google doodle replaces the company’s logo on the homepage of Search with a creative animation that shows how various places across the globe have changed over the years. The list includes places such as Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa, Sermersooq glacier in Greenland, Great Barrier Reef in Australia, and Harz Forests in Elend, Germany. Google says that all the images used in today’s doodle have been sourced from Google Earth. Also Read - Google Pixel Watch design, top specs leaked ahead of launch

“Using real time-lapse imagery from Google Earth Timelapse and other sources, the Doodle shows the impact of climate change across four different locales around our planet. Stay tuned throughout the day to view these scenes, each remaining on the homepage for several hours at a time,” Google wrote in a blog explaining today’s doodle. Also Read - Google is killing third-party call recording apps on Android starting May 11

Clicking on today’s Earth Day 2022 special doodle opens up a Search page that has details pertaining to the effects and impacts of climate change. The effects of climate change include hotter temperatures, more severe storms, and increased droughts among others. Similarly, the causes of climate change include generating power, manufacturing goods and cutting down trees and forests among others. All this data and more has been sourced from the United Nations. Also Read - Google’s Nearby Share feature will soon let you share files without approval

For the unversed, Earth Day is observed every year to promote coordinated events globally to protect the environment. The

purpose of the day is also to raise awareness regarding various activities that are contributing towards climate change. It was first observed on April 22, 1970. Over the years, educators in around 149 countries have participated in the observance.

“This is the moment to change it all — the business climate, the political climate, and how we take action on climate. Now is the time for the unstoppable courage to preserve and protect our health, our families, and our livelihoods,” EarthDay.org says on its website.

“For Earth Day 2022, we need to act (boldly), innovate (broadly), and implement (equitably). It’s going to take all of us. All in. Businesses, governments, and citizens — everyone accounted for, and everyone accountable. A partnership for the planet,” it adds.