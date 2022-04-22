comscore Google Doodle for Earth Day 2022 show damage we have done so far
  • Home
  • News
  • Earth Day 2022 Google Doodle Highlights The Impact Of Climate Change
News

Earth Day 2022: Google Doodle highlights the impact of climate change

News

Google is marking Earth Day 2022 with a creative doodle that shows the impact of climate change. Google is also sharing the causes and impacts of climate change.

Google Doodle

Image: Google

Google is observing Earth Day 2022 with a special doodle. Today’s Google doodle replaces the company’s logo on the homepage of Search with a creative animation that shows how various places across the globe have changed over the years. The list includes places such as Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa, Sermersooq glacier in Greenland, Great Barrier Reef in Australia, and Harz Forests in Elend, Germany. Google says that all the images used in today’s doodle have been sourced from Google Earth. Also Read - Google Pixel Watch design, top specs leaked ahead of launch

“Using real time-lapse imagery from Google Earth Timelapse and other sources, the Doodle shows the impact of climate change across four different locales around our planet. Stay tuned throughout the day to view these scenes, each remaining on the homepage for several hours at a time,” Google wrote in a blog explaining today’s doodle. Also Read - Google is killing third-party call recording apps on Android starting May 11

Clicking on today’s Earth Day 2022 special doodle opens up a Search page that has details pertaining to the effects and impacts of climate change. The effects of climate change include hotter temperatures, more severe storms, and increased droughts among others. Similarly, the causes of climate change include generating power, manufacturing goods and cutting down trees and forests among others. All this data and more has been sourced from the United Nations. Also Read - Google’s Nearby Share feature will soon let you share files without approval

For the unversed, Earth Day is observed every year to promote coordinated events globally to protect the environment. The
purpose of the day is also to raise awareness regarding various activities that are contributing towards climate change. It was first observed on April 22, 1970. Over the years, educators in around 149 countries have participated in the observance.

“This is the moment to change it all — the business climate, the political climate, and how we take action on climate. Now is the time for the unstoppable courage to preserve and protect our health, our families, and our livelihoods,” EarthDay.org says on its website.

“For Earth Day 2022, we need to act (boldly), innovate (broadly), and implement (equitably). It’s going to take all of us. All in. Businesses, governments, and citizens — everyone accounted for, and everyone accountable. A partnership for the planet,” it adds.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 22, 2022 10:04 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme to launch Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD on April 29
News
Realme to launch Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD on April 29
Global refurbished smartphone market records 15% YoY growth in 2021

News

Global refurbished smartphone market records 15% YoY growth in 2021

Apple strikes deal with BOE for iPhone 14 screens

Mobiles

Apple strikes deal with BOE for iPhone 14 screens

Google Doodle for Earth Day 2022 show damage we have done so far

News

Google Doodle for Earth Day 2022 show damage we have done so far

Samsung introduces Exynos 1280 chipset with AI and 5G capabilities

News

Samsung introduces Exynos 1280 chipset with AI and 5G capabilities

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung introduces Exynos 1280 chipset with AI and 5G capabilities

Realme to launch Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD on April 29

Global refurbished smartphone market records 15% YoY growth in 2021

Apple strikes deal with BOE for iPhone 14 screens

Google Doodle for Earth Day 2022 show damage we have done so far

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop You Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Exclusive: Realme to bring C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Launched in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Doodle for Earth Day 2022 show damage we have done so far

News

Google Doodle for Earth Day 2022 show damage we have done so far
Best phone with Headphone Jack (April 2022)

Top Products

Best phone with Headphone Jack (April 2022)
Google Pixel Watch major specifications revealed

Wearables

Google Pixel Watch major specifications revealed
Google to kill call recording apps starting May 11: What this means for you

Apps

Google to kill call recording apps starting May 11: What this means for you
Google to add three new Stadia Pro games for May 2022

News

Google to add three new Stadia Pro games for May 2022

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Smart TV X Full HD की आ गई लॉन्च डेट, कई शानदार फीचर्स का भी हुआ खुलासा

सैमसंग का 108MP कैमरा वाला सबसे सस्ता फोन आज होगा लॉन्च, जानें सबकुछ

गूगल का यह खास डूडल दिखाएगा ग्लोबल वॉर्मिंग की हकीकत

Electric Scooter की बैटरी फटने से हुआ बड़ा हादसा, Pure EV ने वापस मंगवाए 2000 ई-स्कूटर

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series में मिलेगी EV वाली बैटरी तकनीक!

Latest Videos

INFINIX HOT 11 2020 : WORTH BUYING AT Rs. 8,999/- Check out the detailed review

Reviews

INFINIX HOT 11 2020 : WORTH BUYING AT Rs. 8,999/- Check out the detailed review
BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global
Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

Features

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video
This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Features

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

News

Samsung introduces Exynos 1280 chipset with AI and 5G capabilities
News
Samsung introduces Exynos 1280 chipset with AI and 5G capabilities
Realme to launch Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD on April 29

News

Realme to launch Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s and Smart TV x Full HD on April 29
Global refurbished smartphone market records 15% YoY growth in 2021

News

Global refurbished smartphone market records 15% YoY growth in 2021
Apple strikes deal with BOE for iPhone 14 screens

Mobiles

Apple strikes deal with BOE for iPhone 14 screens
Google Doodle for Earth Day 2022 show damage we have done so far

News

Google Doodle for Earth Day 2022 show damage we have done so far

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers