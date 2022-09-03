comscore Chinese loan apps scam: ED raids Paytm, Razorpay, Cashfree
  • Home
  • News
  • Ed Raids Paytm Razorpay Cashfree In Chinese Loan Apps Scam
News

ED raids Paytm, Razorpay, Cashfree premises in Chinese loan apps scam case

News

ED claimed that the said entities were doing business through various merchant IDs/accounts held with payment gateways/banks.

Paytm

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Saturday that it has carried out search operations at six different locations in Bengaluru in connection with its probe into the Chinese loan apps fraud case. Also Read - ED raids CoinSwitch Kuber offices in money laundering probe

According to an IANS report, the financial probe agency raided the premises associated with PayTM, Razorpay and Cashfree, all payment gateways which allegedly facilitated transactions on loan apps unauthorisedly run by Chinese-owned firms. Also Read - Razorpay buys Ezetap to tap into offline payments in India

“During the search operation, it was noticed that the said entities were generating proceeds of crime through various merchant IDs/accounts held with payment gateways/banks. They were also not operating from the addresses given on the MCA website/registered address. An amount of Rs 17 crore has been seized in merchant IDs and bank accounts of these Chinese-owned entities,” said an ED official. Also Read - Delhi High Court allows Vivo India to de-freeze bank accounts

The official added that it has come to the ED‘s notice that the said entities were doing business through various merchant IDs/accounts held with payment gateways/banks.

A Cashfree spokesperson told BGR.in, “We extended our diligent co-operation to the ED operations, providing them the required and necessary information on the same day of enquiry. Our operations and on-boarding processes adhere to the PMLA and KYC directions, and we will continue to do so.”

Meanwhile, a Razorpay spokesperson said, “Some of our merchants were being investigated by the law enforcement about a year-and-a-half back. As part of the ongoing investigation, the authorities requested additional information to help with the investigation. We have fully cooperated and shared KYC and other details. The authorities were satisfied by our due diligence process.”

The case is based on 18 FIRs registered by the cyber crime police station in Bengaluru against numerous persons in connection with their involvement in extortion and harassment of the public who had availed small amount of loans through the mobile apps being run by those entities.

“During the probe, it emerged that these entities were operated by Chinese persons. The modus operandi of these entities was using forged documents of Indians and making them dummy directors of those entities,” an ED official said.

The search operation is still in progress, sources said.

  • Published Date: September 3, 2022 7:05 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 4, 2022 12:18 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

PC market to decline 12.8 percent, tablet market by 6.8 percent in 2022: IDC
News
PC market to decline 12.8 percent, tablet market by 6.8 percent in 2022: IDC
iPhone 13 selling with massive discounts: How to get 128GB variant at Rs 49,999

Deals

iPhone 13 selling with massive discounts: How to get 128GB variant at Rs 49,999

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Offers on OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQoo

Deals

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Offers on OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQoo

Call of Duty to remain available for several more years on Sony PlayStation

Gaming

Call of Duty to remain available for several more years on Sony PlayStation

Hackers are exploiting a popular NASA image to upload malware in your computer

News

Hackers are exploiting a popular NASA image to upload malware in your computer

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

ED raids Paytm, Razorpay, Cashfree in Chinese loan apps scam case

iPhone now accounts for more than half of all smartphones in US: Report

PC market to decline 12.8 percent, tablet market by 6.8 percent in 2022: IDC

South Korean govt YouTube channel hacked, streamed Elon Musk video

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Offers on OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQoo

WhatsApp Business app: A quick guidebook

Upcoming Smartphone Launches in September 2022, Check out the Video

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks, Use These Super tricks for smooth chatting

5G launch in India: Here are major announcements by Jio and Airtel

Top 5 Premium Wireless Earbuds of 2022, Watch video to see the list

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Top 5 Upcoming Smartphone Launches in September 2022, iPhone 14 Series, OnePlus and More

Features

Top 5 Upcoming Smartphone Launches in September 2022, iPhone 14 Series, OnePlus and More
Facebook Shuts Down its Standalone Gaming App From Oct 28, 2022; Know The Reason Why ?

News

Facebook Shuts Down its Standalone Gaming App From Oct 28, 2022; Know The Reason Why ?
WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: 5 Cool things that you must know while using the App

Features

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: 5 Cool things that you must know while using the App
iPhone 14 Pro May not Launch In India, Watch video to know the reason

News

iPhone 14 Pro May not Launch In India, Watch video to know the reason