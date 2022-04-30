ED seizes Rs. 5,551cr from Xiaomi's bank accounts: Here's why

The Enforcement Directorate, on Saturday, seized assets worth Rs. 5,551.27 crores of Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited. As per the agency, Xiaomi TechnologyIndia Pvt Ltd– a wholly-owned subsidiary of the China-based Xiaomi group– was found in contravention of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, which lays down rules for the transfer and receipt of foreign funds in the country. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Vs OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: Competition gets more intense

ED has seized Rs.5551.27 Crore of M/s Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited lying in the bank accounts under the provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 in connection with the illegal outward remittances made by the company. Also Read - Xiaomi Smart TV 5A, Xiaomi OLED Vision smart TVs launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

ED has seized Rs.5551.27 Crore of M/s Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited lying in the bank accounts under the provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 in connection with the illegal outward remittances made by the company. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC launched in India at a starting price of Rs 62,999 — ED (@dir_ed) April 30, 2022

Xiaomi said in a statement that it is committed to working closely with government authorities to clarify any misunderstandings, reports IANS.

“We have studied the order from government authorities carefully. We believe our royalty payments and statements to the bank are all legit and truthful. These royalty payments that Xiaomi India made were for the in-licensed technologies and IPs used in our Indian version products. It is a legitimate commercial arrangement for Xiaomi India to make such royalty payments. However, we are committed to working closely with government authorities to clarify any misunderstandings,” the company said in a statement.

On March 3, the Income Tax Department had said that it conducted raids against Chinese firms, which deal in telecom products, and learnt that the companies were involved in tax evasion through fake receipts.

The I-T Department had detected suppression of income of Rs 400 crore at that time. The raids were conducted in the second week of February across India, including the National Capital Region (NCR).

The searches had revealed that the Chinese firms had made inflated payments against receipt of technical services from its related parties outside India. The assessee company could not justify the genuineness of obtaining such alleged technical services in lieu of which payment was made, as also the basis of determination of consideration for the same.

The search action had further revealed that the firms had manipulated its books of account to reduce its taxable income in India through creation of various provisions for expenses, such as provisions for obsolescence, provisions for warranty, doubtful debts and advances etc., which have little or no financial rationale.

During the investigation, the groups had failed to provide any substantial and appropriate justification for such claims.