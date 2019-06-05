comscore
  Eid 2019: How to send Eid WhatsApp stickers on Android and iOS
Eid 2019: How to send Eid WhatsApp stickers on Android and iOS

Ramadan is a festival that is celebrated with friends and family and the festivities can be celebrated with everyone and the love can be spread on WhatsApp as well with stickers that can easily be downloaded.

Image Credit: Pixabay

Today is an auspicious day for Muslims worldwide as the last day of the 30-day fasting period, which is celebrated in the form of Eid al-Fitr (also called the “Festival of Breaking the Fast”). To celebrate this festival, the world’s most popular messaging app WhatsApp has come up with new stickers that will bring the festival of Ramadan to friends and family all over the world. Ramadan has always been observed as a period of deep spiritual reflection and what better way to spread the happiness around than with GIFs on WhatsApp. Getting the festive stickers is no big deal at all and can be done quite easily.

To send stickers to friends on WhatsApp users have to tap the emoticon icon, followed by the sticker icon below. Now, next to the carousel with all the stickers users will have to tap the ‘+’ button. This will bring users to the All Stickers tab, where right at the bottom is a Get More Stickers option which needs to be selected. This will take users to the Play Store where more stickers are available.

Once in the Store, users can search for ‘Ramadan Stickers’ and choose from the list of stickers that will turn up. Be careful though, there are many of these which are just full of ads and are hardly worth downloading. Some of the better ones are ‘Ramadan stickers for WhatsApp Messenger’ or ‘Ramdan Mubarak stickers’. Choose from among the options that are available and install it on your device. Once the installation is over launch the app, and check out all the different categories of stickers that it offers and choose which ones you want from them by tapping the ‘+’ sign next to them.

Users can now hop back on WhatsApp and check out all the new stickers that have been added to the app from the new ones that they have downloaded. These will all be available on the stickers carousel that can be accessed by tapping the emoticon icon, followed by the sticker icon below. That is all users will have to do to send stickers on WhatsApp to friends and family on Eid and we wish Ramdan Kareem to all our readers.

