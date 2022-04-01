comscore Electronic Entertainment Expo 2022 canceled, expected to comeback in 2023
Electronic Entertainment Expo 2022 canceled, expected to comeback in 2023

ESA also confirmed that E3 2023 would be held in Los Angeles." E3 will return in 2023 with a showcase celebrating new and exciting video game and industry innovations," the organization said. E3 2021 featured participation from game companies, including Nintendo, Ubisoft, Xbox, Square Enix, Capcom, and Warner Bros., and was free to watch.

The organizers of the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) have confirmed that the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo for this year has been canceled altogether. Also Read - Tata Motors sold the maximum number of EVs ever in FY22

This year, ESA initially planned an in-person E3 event with no events due to covid-19 in 2020 and a digital one in 2021. ESA said in a statement to Polygon that E3 2022 was canceled in its entirety. The news was initially broken via a tweet from Razer PR Lead Will Powers. Also Read - Top crime series to watch online now: House of Secrets, Ted Bundy Tapes, Tiger King and more

“We will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer,” the organization said in a statement. “Whether enjoyed from the show floor or your favorite devices, the 2023 showcase will bring the community, media, and industry back together in an all-new format and interactive experience,” said ESA. Also Read - Google Meet gets in-meeting reactions, PiP mode and more

“Our members look to the ESA to deliver an experience that revitalizes the event in a new and exciting way,” the ESA adds. “That’s why we are using this time to shape plans for 2023 and are working with our members to ensure that the revitalized showcase sets a new standard for hybrid industry events and fan engagement.”

Geoff Keighley, the host of The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest, tweeted that the event will be returned in June this year. He tweeted – “Excited to share that @SummerGameFest will return this June with a slate of events. We’ll be producing another Kickoff Live show with announcements, news, and first looks. Much more to share in the coming weeks, along with some very cool new elements for ’22.”

Best Sellers