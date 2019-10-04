comscore Electronics category sees 10% overall growth on Flipkart sale
  Electronics category sees 10% overall growth on Flipkart during Big Billion Days sale
Electronics category sees 10% overall growth on Flipkart during Big Billion Days sale

The electronics category witnessed an overall growth of more than 10 percent within the key segments like gaming, thin-sleek and light laptops that were sold two times more in comparison to last year's sale.

  Published: October 4, 2019 1:35 PM IST
Flipkart on Thursday said it has received great traction for electronics and mobiles across the country, including tier II and III cities, during the “Big Billion Days” sale that began from September 29. The electronics category witnessed an overall growth of more than 10 percent within the key segments like gaming, thin-sleek and light laptops that were sold two times more in comparison to last year’s sale.

The electronics category also witnessed a growth of over 70 percent from tier 2+ cities, with a 100 percent increase in women shoppers from smaller towns, said Flipkart.

“This Big Billion Days, we witnessed the growing appetite of tier II & III cities for mobiles, large appliances and consumer electronics. As consumers from these cities upgrade, they are coming at par with the metros showcasing unique needs and spending patterns across these categories,” Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart, told IANS.

Xiaomi sold over 2.5 lakh units of Mi TV during the festive season sale on Flipkart and Amazon India

Xiaomi sold over 2.5 lakh units of Mi TV during the festive season sale on Flipkart and Amazon India

In the large appliances category, close to 70 percent customers opted for pre-paid option for TVs. Major smartphone brands gained great momentum during the sale.

“The smartphone segment has recorded impressive sales. While Vivo registered two times growth, Oppo has clocked three times growth and Infinix touched four times growth over the previous year’s Big Billion Days,” Flipkart added.

On Day 1 of the sale that began from September 29, Flipkart registered 2X sales growth compared to last year. According to Anil Kumar, Founder and CEO, RedSeer Consulting, the first three days have been a strong success for e-tailers despite challenging macro environment, indicating that consumer sentiment on online shopping remains bullish.

Meanwhile, Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale ends today. The six-day shopping carnival kicked off on September 29. Now, on the last day, you still have a chance to avail offers on phones likes Realme 5, Redmi 7A, Samsung Galaxy S9, Redmi Note 7S, Nokia 6.1 Plus and more. Besides the discounts, buyers will also be able to avail no-cost EMI options. You also get a 10 percent instant discount with Axis Bank credit and debit cards, and ICICI Bank credit cards. Check the full list here.

With inputs from IANS

  Published Date: October 4, 2019 1:35 PM IST

