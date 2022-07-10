Elon Musk says all employees will get extra childcare benefits soon

Elon Musk remains in the spotlight. Sure, he is revered for his contribution to the world of technology, but his popularity goes beyond that. And for different reasons. The latest ones: his newfound fatherhood to two children from one of his company employees and the killing of the Twitter deal. While it is hard to tell which one got people talking more. But Musk himself addressed the news about his new fatherhood and that led to a myriad of opinions about things, including the treatment of employees. To, sort of, quell them, Musk has now announced increased childcare benefits for employees of all his companies. Also Read - Twitter may have better chances at winning against Elon Musk in latest deal fallout

Replying to one of his followers, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted, "Kids are worth it if at all possible. I'm planning to increase childcare benefits at my companies significantly." He added that the details on the improved childcare benefits should arrive next month. By "my companies", Musk meant Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and Boring Company. It could have included Twitter, but that saga took a different turn earlier this week.

The upped benefits for employees stem from Musk's belief that the birth rate is collapsing globally and people should produce more children. And Musk looks like someone to practise what he preaches. According to an Insider report, Musk had kids with one of his top Neuralink employees, Shivon Zilis, last year in November. Musk even gave a tongue-in-cheek response as a confirmation of this news. "I mean I'm doing my part haha," Musk tweeted. Zilis gave birth to twins, adding to Musk's flourishing line of children — a total of nine known kids. Musk has five kids from his first wife, Justine Wilson, and two kids from Grimes.

Musk’s tweet on new childcare benefits is short on details. It is not clear how the Musk Foundation will support parents working at different companies. However, Tesla recently extended travel support for employees who wanted to get abortions in states where it is still legal. But employees of Tesla and other companies have complained of mistreatment by Musk. One of the problems that employees have is the work-from-office policy. Musk recently asked employees to come back to the office or find new jobs.