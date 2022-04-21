comscore Netflix loses over 2,000,000 subscribers; Elon Musk chimes in but doesn't have good things to say
  • Home
  • News
  • Elon Musk Blames Woke Mind Virus For Netflix Subscriber Loss As It Makes It Unwatchable
News

Elon Musk blames 'woke mind virus' for Netflix subscriber loss as it makes it 'unwatchable'

News

Netflix has reported a massive drop in subscriber count for the first time in 10 years. Elon Musk takes a shot at the company.

Untitled design - 2022-04-21T083538.017

Netflix recently reported a massive dip in its subscriber count for the first time in 10 years. The streaming platform has lost 2,00,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022. Netflix pointed out that stiff competition and password sharing are partial to be blamed for this result. The company further estimates that it might lose another 2 million subscribers in the next quarter. While it was a major disappointment for Netflix, billionaire Elon Musk seemed to troll the company for it. Also Read - Netflix loses over 200,000 subscribers: Blames password sharing, Russia-Ukraine war and more

Netflix subscriber count dips: Elon Musk responds

Responding to the Netflix news, the billionaire CEO of SpaceX and Tesla tweeted saying, “The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable.” Also Read - Tesla will no longer include mobile charger with new vehicle: Here's why

Further, he even agreed with a Twitter user who stated “Not just Netflix. Movies in general, videogames, tv, it’s all infested with current year trend woke garbage for fear offending a green haired freak next to the ban button. Nothing original anymore at all, except for media coming out of places like Japan or Korea, ironically ~cwb”

Notably, Elon Musk did not specify any particular names of the movies or shows on the platform. For the unversed, Musk has 82 million followers on Twitter and is quite active about a lot of topics.

Netflix reveals factors that slowed down the growth

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix wrote, “Our revenue growth has slowed considerably. Covid clouded the picture by significantly increasing our growth in 2020, leading us to believe that most of our slowing growth in 2021 was due to the Covid pull forward.”

According to Netflix, dependency of growth on uncontrollable factors like the adoption of broadband, password sharing, the arrival of new streaming platforms like Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and more led to the slow growth of the platform. It also blamed macro factors that include  “sluggish economic growth, increasing inflation, geopolitical events such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and some continued disruption from COVID are likely having an impact as well”.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 21, 2022 9:34 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Instagram is changing its algorithms: Here s what this means for you
Apps
Instagram is changing its algorithms: Here s what this means for you
Netflix loses over 2,000,000 subscribers; Elon Musk chimes in but doesn't have good things to say

News

Netflix loses over 2,000,000 subscribers; Elon Musk chimes in but doesn't have good things to say

Samsung launches new Neo QLED 8K smart TVs: Check pricing, other details

Smart TVs

Samsung launches new Neo QLED 8K smart TVs: Check pricing, other details

How to download YouTube videos for offline viewing

How To

How to download YouTube videos for offline viewing

Bonuses of these Tech company CEOs might surprise you

Photo Gallery

Bonuses of these Tech company CEOs might surprise you

These tech CEOs earned massive bonuses during the pandemic

Photo Gallery

These tech CEOs earned massive bonuses during the pandemic

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Instagram is changing its algorithms: Here s what this means for you

Netflix loses over 2,000,000 subscribers; Elon Musk chimes in but doesn't have good things to say

Samsung launches new Neo QLED 8K smart TVs: Check pricing, other details

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 8000 in India

JioPhone Next to Realme C20: Here are the top smartphones under Rs 8000 in India

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop You Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Exclusive: Realme to bring C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Launched in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Netflix loses over 2,000,000 subscribers; Elon Musk chimes in but doesn't have good things to say

News

Netflix loses over 2,000,000 subscribers; Elon Musk chimes in but doesn't have good things to say
Netflix loses over 200,000 subscribers in Q1 2022; outlines factors that led to the drop

News

Netflix loses over 200,000 subscribers in Q1 2022; outlines factors that led to the drop
Tesla will no longer include mobile charger with new vehicle

automobile

Tesla will no longer include mobile charger with new vehicle
Twitter's edit tweet feature might preserve the previous versions of the tweet

Apps

Twitter's edit tweet feature might preserve the previous versions of the tweet
Here s how Twitter plans to stop Elon Musk from taking over

News

Here s how Twitter plans to stop Elon Musk from taking over

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G के लॉन्च से पहले हुआ कीमत और फर्स्ट सेल का खुलासा, जानें पूरी डिटेल

Xiaomi 12S और Xiaomi 12S Pro को किया गया स्पॉट, लॉन्च से पहले प्रोसेसर का हुआ खुलासा

ट्विटर ने जिस काम के लिए की आना-कानी, Koo ने बिना कहे कर दिया पूरा

भारत में लॉन्च हुए नए Truke S2 TWS ईयरबड्स: कीमत 1499 रुपये

Genshin Impact: Kamisato Ayaka के लिए 5 बेस्ट वेपन, जो कैरेक्टर को बनाते हैं गजब की DPS

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global
Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

Features

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video
This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Features

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details
Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Features

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

News

Instagram is changing its algorithms: Here s what this means for you
Apps
Instagram is changing its algorithms: Here s what this means for you
Netflix loses over 2,000,000 subscribers; Elon Musk chimes in but doesn't have good things to say

News

Netflix loses over 2,000,000 subscribers; Elon Musk chimes in but doesn't have good things to say
Samsung launches new Neo QLED 8K smart TVs: Check pricing, other details

Smart TVs

Samsung launches new Neo QLED 8K smart TVs: Check pricing, other details
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 8000 in India

Photo Gallery

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 8000 in India
JioPhone Next to Realme C20: Here are the top smartphones under Rs 8000 in India

Photo Gallery

JioPhone Next to Realme C20: Here are the top smartphones under Rs 8000 in India

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers