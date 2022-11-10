comscore Twitter kills off grey 'official' badge which was rolled out for high-profile accounts
Elon Musk pulls the plug on the grey 'Official' badge within hours

Twitter Blue is now rolling out today on iOS U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the U.K. 

In a sort of drama on Twitter, Elon Musk on Wednesday killed the grey “official” verification badge after rolling it out for some users, including India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other government handles, saying that the Blue check will be the great leveller on the platform. Also Read - Twitter will introduce 'Official' label for some high-profile verified accounts

Twitter kills off its grey ‘official’ badge

Twitter earlier started giving grey badges to government officials and public figures globally, including in India, but later reversed the change. “I just killed it,” Musk tweeted to YouTuber MKBHD. Also Read - Planning to Quit Twitter? Here are top 5 alternatives you can turn to

“Blue check will be the great leveller,” he added. Also Read - Elon Musk says all Twitter impersonators will be banned permanently

Musk said that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in the coming months.

“We will keep what works & change what doesn’t,” the new Twitter CEO posted.

YouTuber MKBHD who got the ‘Official’ badge posted: “Update: It’s now gone”.

Earlier, Twitter started labelling Indian government handles and Indian media as “official” ahead of the roll-out of blue badge subscriptions across the country.

The Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official Twitter account, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s Twitter account had the “official label”.

Within hours, those Official labels were gone.

Esther Crawford, head of the new Twitter Blue service, had said that select accounts related to governments, companies or public figures will get a gray “Official” checkmark to separate them from other users. In a tweet, Crawford reveals that the badge is “still going out”.

She further added, “we are just focusing on government and commercial entities to begin with.” For the unversed, Twitter Blue is now rolling out today on iOS U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the U.K.

The new Twitter Blue service comes with fewer ads, search priority, the ability to post longer videos, and a blue badge. Fake accounts for government officials are a recurring issue for Twitter globally. Not all Twitter accounts that were previously verified with a blue check mark will get the “Official” label, and the label is not available for purchase.

Musk has confirmed that the new Twitter Blue subscription service for $8 will be available in India in less than a month.

–With inputs from IANS

  Published Date: November 10, 2022 11:03 AM IST
