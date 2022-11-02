Twitter’s new head Elon Musk made a slew of announcements last night. The major highlight being, getting blue tick at $8 per month. Additionally, Musk is planning to make the edit button available for all users for free, reported Platformer’s Casey Newton. Currently, it is just available for Twitter Blue subscribers in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Also Read - Elon Musk says $8 monthly fee for Twitter blue tick: How to apply for blue ticks

Elon Musk might make the edit button free for all Twitter users

For the unversed, the edit button allows users to make any changes to their tweet in the span of 30 minutes of posting that tweet. However, this change will be reflected in the revision history of the tweet.

Elon Musk had talked about the edit button when he first acquired a huge stake in the company. He had even posted a poll asking his followers if Twitter should have the edit button. The two options were: "no" and "yse". The edit button was one of the most requested features on the platform. He hasn't spoken about this feature ever since he became the 'Chief Twit'.

Before taking over the company, Musk had also announced that he will make changes to the Twitter Blue subscription service. Turns out, he has officially discontinued ad-free news articles for the Blue subscribers. As per the company, it has “made the decision to discontinue ad-free articles, effective as of close of business today, October 31, 2022.” All the publishers were notified of the same via email.

According to Twitter, removing ad-free news will allow it to focus on its “resources on adding additional value for our members”. Twitter has now dropped the “Twitter Blue Publisher” label on all the articles in the app and the “ad-free experience” tag from loading on the publishers’ websites.

As mentioned earlier, Musk has announced that anyone who wants the blue tick on Twitter will have to pay $8 per month. The service will also offer perks like fewer ads, priority in replies, and the ability to post longer videos.