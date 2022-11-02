comscore Elon Musk might soon make Twitter's edit button free for all
  • Home
  • News
  • Elon Musk Blue Service Twitter Edit Button Free Subscription Blue Tick
News

Elon Musk might soon make Twitter's edit button free for everyone

News

Currently, it is just available for Twitter Blue subscribers, a paid service available in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Highlights

  • The edit button allows users to make any changes to their tweets within the span of 30 minutes of posting them.
  • This feature is just available for Twitter Blue subscribers as of now.
  • Twitter Blue paid service is currently available in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
twitter-logo-

Image: Pixabay

Twitter’s new head Elon Musk made a slew of announcements last night. The major highlight being, getting blue tick at $8 per month. Additionally, Musk is planning to make the edit button available for all users for free, reported Platformer’s Casey Newton. Currently, it is just available for Twitter Blue subscribers in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Also Read - Elon Musk says $8 monthly fee for Twitter blue tick: How to apply for blue ticks

Elon Musk might make the edit button free for all Twitter users

For the unversed, the edit button allows users to make any changes to their tweet in the span of 30 minutes of posting that tweet. However, this change will be reflected in the revision history of the tweet. Also Read - Twitter bans over 54K accounts in India for promoting obscene content related to children, terrorism

Elon Musk had talked about the edit button when he first acquired a huge stake in the company. He had even posted a poll asking his followers if Twitter should have the edit button. The two options were: “no” and “yse”. The edit button was one of the most requested features on the platform. He hasn’t spoken about this feature ever since he became the ‘Chief Twit’. Also Read - India's Sriram Krishnan to help Elon Musk with Twitter: Here's what you must know about him

Before taking over the company, Musk had also announced that he will make changes to the Twitter Blue subscription service. Turns out, he has officially discontinued ad-free news articles for the Blue subscribers. As per the company, it has “made the decision to discontinue ad-free articles, effective as of close of business today, October 31, 2022.” All the publishers were notified of the same via email.

According to Twitter, removing ad-free news will allow it to focus on its “resources on adding additional value for our members”. Twitter has now dropped the “Twitter Blue Publisher” label on all the articles in the app and the “ad-free experience” tag from loading on the publishers’ websites.

As mentioned earlier, Musk has announced that anyone who wants the blue tick on Twitter will have to pay $8 per month. The service will also offer perks like fewer ads, priority in replies, and the ability to post longer videos.

  • Published Date: November 2, 2022 9:50 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 2, 2022 9:51 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Elon Musk says $8 monthly fee for Twitter blue tick: Here's how to apply for blue ticks
News
Elon Musk says $8 monthly fee for Twitter blue tick: Here's how to apply for blue ticks
WhatsApp banned 26 lakh bad accounts in India in September 2022

News

WhatsApp banned 26 lakh bad accounts in India in September 2022

Mahindra Thar 5-door to get different styling elements, will be competing with Gurkha 5-door, Jimny 5-door: Check video

News

Mahindra Thar 5-door to get different styling elements, will be competing with Gurkha 5-door, Jimny 5-door: Check video

Google Assistant: How to set up male voice for Android

How To

Google Assistant: How to set up male voice for Android

RBI launches Digital Rupee (e ) in India: All you need to know

News

RBI launches Digital Rupee (e ) in India: All you need to know

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Elon Musk might make the edit button free for all users

Elon Musk says $8 monthly fee for Twitter blue tick: Here's how to apply for blue ticks

WhatsApp banned 26 lakh bad accounts in India in September 2022

Mahindra Thar 5-door to get different styling elements, will be competing with Gurkha 5-door, Jimny 5-door: Check video

RBI launches Digital Rupee (e ) in India: All you need to know

Airtel 5G Plus, Jio True 5G launched but here's why you still can't use them

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, watch video

Apple releases MacOS Ventura: Check its top features here

Diwali 2022: Buying an air pollution mask? Check out these options

How to not get scammed when shopping online for phones and electronics

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Check Out How Will It Work ?

News

WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Check Out How Will It Work ?
Nokia G60 5G Launching Soon India, Check out its Expected Price and Features

News

Nokia G60 5G Launching Soon India, Check out its Expected Price and Features
iPad 2022 Sale Starts in India, Check out the Features and Price of these new devices from Apple

News

iPad 2022 Sale Starts in India, Check out the Features and Price of these new devices from Apple
WhatsApp updates: We Can Expect new forward options and some more Features very soon

News

WhatsApp updates: We Can Expect new forward options and some more Features very soon