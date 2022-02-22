comscore Elon Musk dating rumours: Tesla CEO dating a 27-year-old Australian actress?
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is reportedly dating 27-year old Australian actress Natasha Bassett. A report suggests that Bassett has fallen for the 50-year old’s brain and not his bank balance.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is making headlines again, but for a very different reason this time. As per a new report coming from Daily Mail, Musk is in love with an Australian actress. Also Read - This YouTuber beat Elon Musk to become world’s richest man – but there is a catch

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is reportedly dating 27-year old Australian actress Natasha Bassett. The report suggests that Bassett has fallen for the 50-year old’s brain and not his bank balance. Also Read - Union Minister Nitin Gadkari meets Tesla India head to convince EV manufacturer: Report

Citing sources close to the matter, the report stated that “Bassett has been seeing Elon for some time. They were friends first and only became romantic after he split with Grimes”. Also Read - ‘Do you want India’s money to go to China?’ Govt responds to Tesla’s demands

The 27-year-old actress was recently spotted leaving Musk’s private jet called Gulfstream in Los Angeles in the US. Neither Musk nor the actress has confirmed anything about their alleged relationship.

The Tesla CEO has a one-year-old son X AE A-Xii with singer Grimes. Musk and Grimes announced separation last year in September. However, even after the split, the singer was living with Musk.

Quoting a source, the report stated that “she’s gorgeous and could have her pick of men but says she adores Elon because he’s so smart and interesting to be around”.

The source also revealed that Musk and Bassett “have only been dating for a couple of months, but they are already in a monogamous relationship. They are very much into each other and have been spending a tremendous amount of time together”.

For the unaware, Elon Musk has five sons with his first wife, author Justine Musk. He later married and divorced British actress Talulah Riley twice.

  Published Date: February 22, 2022 8:49 AM IST

Best Sellers