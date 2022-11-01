Elon Musk dissolves Twitter's board, becomes the sole director: Details here

Elon Musk has dissolved Twitter’s board of directors after his takeover of the company, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing on Monday. Musk, according to the filing, Musk became “the sole director of Twitter”, reports CNN. It confirms that instead of joining Twitter’s board of directors, Elon Musk is now their sole replacement. Also Read - Twitter boss Elon Musk asks if he should bring back Vine

"On October 27, 2022, and as a result of the consummation of the Merger, Musk became the sole director of Twitter," read the filing. "In accordance with the terms of the Merger Agreement, effective as of the effective time of the Merger, the following persons, who were directors of Twitter prior to the effective time of the Merger, are no longer directors of Twitter: Bret Taylor, Parag Agrawal, Omid Kordestani, David Rosenblatt, Martha Lane Fox, Patrick Pichette, Egon Durban, Fei-Fei Li, and Mimi Alemayehou," according to the SEC filing.

The company filing said that all previous members of Twitter's board, including recently ousted CEO Agrawal and Chairman Taylor, are no longer directors "in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement." Musk took over as Twitter boss and his first job was to reportedly fire Indian-origin CEO Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, the company's policy chief Vijaya Gadde and others.

Musk on Sunday said that Twitter can soon expand or even get rid of the 280-character limit on the platform. He also confirmed that the company under him will look into increasing the length of videos so that users can post longer videos.

Responding to a user who asked if we can get rid of character limits, or at least greatly expand it, Musk said: "Absolutely". Another user asked him about posting longer videos on Twitter, to which he said: "100 percent".

Musk, who has acquired Twitter for $44 billion after a bitter battle, said in April this year that the micro-blogging platform needs long-form tweets which is “way overdue”. Twitter currently allows people to post in 280 characters.

(With inputs from IANS)