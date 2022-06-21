comscore There are a few 'unresolved matters' about Twitter, says Elon Musk
  • Home
  • News
  • Elon Musk Doesnt Want To Be Twitter Ceo Wants To Focus On Driving The Product
News

Elon Musk doesn't want to be Twitter CEO, 'wants to focus on driving the product'

News

Elon Musk, speaking at Qatar Economic Forum, said that he doesn't want to be Twitter's CEO. Instead, he is interested in 'driving the product'.

Twitter-Elon-musk

Twitter’s buyout by the Elon Musk has been on hold ever since the Tesla CEO demanded that the company prove that less than five percent of the account on the micro-blogging platform are bots. While Twitter has tried to pacify the matter by giving Musk access to its priced Firehose API, the SpaceX CEO has threatened to walk away from the deal lest the company shares more details regarding bots on its platform. Now, speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum, Musk has said that there are a few ‘unresolved matters’ about Twitter that he is still waiting for a resolution on the matter of how many bots exist on the platform. Also Read - Twitter testing new edit feature for Tweets, screenshot spotted: Check details

“There is the question of will the debt portion of the round come together and then will the shareholders vote in favor” in terms of completing the Twitter transaction,” Musk said in an interview with the Bloomberg Editor in Chief John Micklethwait at the event. Also Read - Tesla India policy executive quits after company puts India plan on hold: Report

When asked if he wants to be the CEO of Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX, Musk said that doesn’t necessarily plan to be the CEO of the micro-blogging platform. Rather, he would focus on ‘driving the product’ at Twitter.

At the event, The Boring Company founder also talked about his vision for Twitter. Musk said that he wants Twitter to be ‘as inclusive as possible’ with an appealing system to use. He also said that he would like 80 percent of the US and half the world to use Twitter. “Ideally, I’d like to get like 80% of North America and half the world on Twitter, which means the service needs to be appealing to people. They can’t be harassed,” Musk said.

Apart from Twitter, the Tesla CEO also touched on the subject of whether or not people should invest in cryptocurrencies. “I have never said that people should invest in crypto. In the case of Tesla, SpaceX, myself, we all did buy some Bitcoin, but it’s a small percentage of our total cash assets,” Musk said.

“I said I support dogecoin. And I’m doing that,” he said.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 21, 2022 2:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Mahindra Thar to Tata Nexon: Top safest cars in India to buy this year
Photo Gallery
Mahindra Thar to Tata Nexon: Top safest cars in India to buy this year
Oppo Pad Air gets certified: Everything you need to know

News

Oppo Pad Air gets certified: Everything you need to know

Canva, Upstox, Zerodha and more affected due to widespread Cloudflare outage

News

Canva, Upstox, Zerodha and more affected due to widespread Cloudflare outage

E-passport rollout in India likely to begin by the end of 2022

News

E-passport rollout in India likely to begin by the end of 2022

How to use Paytm for Local Citybus Ticket Booking

How To

How to use Paytm for Local Citybus Ticket Booking

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

There are a few 'unresolved matters' about Twitter, says Elon Musk

Mahindra Thar to Tata Nexon: Top safest cars in India to buy this year

Mahindra Thar to Hyundai Creta: Top safest cars in India to buy this year

Oppo Pad Air gets certified: Everything you need to know

Canva, Upstox, Zerodha and more affected due to widespread Cloudflare outage

'Parallel Reality' Tech: Everything you need to know

Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute

How to view Saved Posts on the Instagram

WhatsApp view once feature for Photo and Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Father's Day 2022: Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

Features

Father's Day 2022: Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day
Netflix will Ban you, If you will do these Three Things, To Know more Watch the Video

News

Netflix will Ban you, If you will do these Three Things, To Know more Watch the Video
During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute other participants to Know more Watch the Video

Features

During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute other participants to Know more Watch the Video
How to view Saved Posts Existing collection on the Instagram to Know more Watch the Video

Features

How to view Saved Posts Existing collection on the Instagram to Know more Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999