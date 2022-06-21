There are a few 'unresolved matters' about Twitter, says Elon Musk

Twitter’s buyout by the Elon Musk has been on hold ever since the Tesla CEO demanded that the company prove that less than five percent of the account on the micro-blogging platform are bots. While Twitter has tried to pacify the matter by giving Musk access to its priced Firehose API, the SpaceX CEO has threatened to walk away from the deal lest the company shares more details regarding bots on its platform. Now, speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum, Musk has said that there are a few ‘unresolved matters’ about Twitter that he is still waiting for a resolution on the matter of how many bots exist on the platform. Also Read - Twitter testing new edit feature for Tweets, screenshot spotted: Check details

“There is the question of will the debt portion of the round come together and then will the shareholders vote in favor” in terms of completing the Twitter transaction,” Musk said in an interview with the Bloomberg Editor in Chief John Micklethwait at the event. Also Read - Tesla India policy executive quits after company puts India plan on hold: Report

When asked if he wants to be the CEO of Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX, Musk said that doesn’t necessarily plan to be the CEO of the micro-blogging platform. Rather, he would focus on ‘driving the product’ at Twitter.

At the event, The Boring Company founder also talked about his vision for Twitter. Musk said that he wants Twitter to be ‘as inclusive as possible’ with an appealing system to use. He also said that he would like 80 percent of the US and half the world to use Twitter. “Ideally, I’d like to get like 80% of North America and half the world on Twitter, which means the service needs to be appealing to people. They can’t be harassed,” Musk said.

Apart from Twitter, the Tesla CEO also touched on the subject of whether or not people should invest in cryptocurrencies. “I have never said that people should invest in crypto. In the case of Tesla, SpaceX, myself, we all did buy some Bitcoin, but it’s a small percentage of our total cash assets,” Musk said.

JUST IN: “I have never said that people should invest in crypto. In the case of Tesla, SpaceX, myself, we all did buy some Bitcoin, but it’s a small percentage of our total cash assets,” says Elon Musk https://t.co/BLcp2WIvub #QatarEconomicForum #منتدى_قطر_الاقتصادي pic.twitter.com/R1ZfRGxWBR — Bloomberg Live (@BloombergLive) June 21, 2022

“I said I support dogecoin. And I’m doing that,” he said.