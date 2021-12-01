comscore Elon Musk has an interesting counter offer for people buying Apple Cloth, check it out here
The Tesla Cyberwhistle is a stainless steel whistle that is reminiscent of the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck EV. Tesla Cyberwhistle is currently priced at $50 (approximately Rs 3,746).

Tesla Cyberwhistle

Apple in recent times has put out some questionable products like wheels, a VESA mount, a microfibre cloth and more. All of these products are extremely overpriced compared to their generic counterparts. For example, the Apple Cloth is priced at Rs 1,999. While a lot of memes have been created against it, now, Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk in a tweet has called out the cleaning cloth as “silly!” He states that instead of buying the Apple Cloth, you should instead get the Tesla Cyberwhistle. Also Read - Could SpaceX be nearing its end? Elon Musk doesn’t deny the possibility

The Tesla Cyberwhistle is a stainless steel whistle that is reminiscent of the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck EV. Tesla Cyberwhistle is currently priced at $50 (approximately Rs 3,746).

Even though Musk is urging his followers to purchase the whistle, the product is currently out of stock. However, the people able to get the whistle, were later seen flaunting their purchase by posting images of their invoices.

Musk’s tweet seems to have been lighthearted, building on the memes and the slack Apple faced when it launched its cleaning cloth.

While Tesla’s main business is manufacturing electric cars, it does sell a few quirky things like Tesla Decanter, S3XY mug, power bank, apparel and more.

In other news, Musk recently offloaded Tesla shares worth $1.1 billion as a response to a Twitter poll, where he had asked his followers if he should sell shares worth the amount to pay taxes or not. He has sold 934,091 of over two million shares of his holding.

To recall, Musk had stated “Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10 per cent of my Tesla stock. I will abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes.” 58 percent of his followers who participated in the poll voted for him to sell the stock. This sell-off made Tesla lose around $200 billion of its market worth.

Best Sellers