Twitter boss Elon Musk hints at price users will pay to continue with their blue tick

Twitter boss Elon Musk has hinted at what the company would charge users for the coveted blue tick. Replying to esteemed author Stephen King who showed reluctance for having to pay for verification, Musk said that Twitter needs to “pay the bills somehow” and cannot rely on ad revenue. “How about $8?” he added, confirming that the price of Twitter’s blue tick may not be as high as $20, which initial reports speculated after Musk confirmed that Twitter verification won’t be a free service. Also Read - Nokia G60 5G with a 120Hz display launched in India at Rs 29,999

“$20 a month to keep my blue check? F**k that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron,” King tweeted echoing the sentiments of hundreds of other verified Twitter users who were taken by surprise after Musk’s announcement. The world’s richest man, on the other hand, has argued that the company needs a more viable option to generate revenue and cannot solely rely on advertisers. And he is now thinking that users with a blue tick should pay $8 a month to continue with their privilege. Also Read - Did Netflix take next step toward becoming a game streaming service?

Musk’s quoted price is significantly lower than the one speculated, $19.99 a month as a part of the Twitter Blue subscription. Essentially, right after Musk acquired Twitter, he gave an ultimatum to Twitter employees, asking them to introduce a fee for Twitter verification by the deadline of November 7 or else pack up and leave. Verification is likely to be a part of the Twitter Blue subscription that costs $19.99 monthly, suggesting users would have to pay that amount to get the blue tick or retain the existing one. Under the new regime, verified users would have 90 days to subscribe or else lose the blue tick from their profiles. Also Read - Xiaomi 13 Pro key specifications leaked online: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 50MP triple cameras and more

This outraged people with the blue tick, but guess Musk doesn’t care about that as long as he is able to turn around Twitter as a company. The entire saga involving Musk and his flirt with Twitter began a few months back, and since then Musk has been clear about introducing changes to the platform. He preemptively stated that he wanted to change Twitter’s verification process and the way the social media company handles bots. Musk believes that a paid service to get the blue tick would minimise the menace of bots on the platform while ensuring the company has a different revenue stream.