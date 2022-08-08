comscore Elon Musk says yes to Twitter deal, but there is a catch
Elon Musk invites Parag Agrawal for public debate, sets condition on Twitter deal: Check details

Elon Musk has challenged Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to a public debate in a bid to prove that Twitter has less than five percent spam accounts.

Twitter-Elon-musk

Twitter vs Elon Musk saga keeps taking new turns every day. In a fresh turn of events, Tesla CEO has said that the Twitter deal will go through if the micro-blogging could provide details regarding the method that it uses to sample 100 accounts and confirm that the accounts are real. Also Read - Elon Musk says Tesla cars will become robotaxis like combination of Uber, Airbnb: Musk

“If Twitter simply provides their method of sampling 100 accounts and how they’re confirmed to be real, the deal should proceed on original terms,” Musk wrote in a post responding to a post by security researcher Andrea Stroppa on Twitter’s SEC filing. Also Read - Twitter confirms hackers took advantage of bug that exposed data of 5.4 million users

“However, if it turns out that their SEC filings are materially false, then it should not,” he added. Also Read - How to download videos from Twitter app on your smartphone (Android/iOS)

In the same line of replies, Musk challenged Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to a public debate in a bid to prove that Twitter has less than five percent spam accounts — a claim that he had made while talking about the methodology that the company uses to filter out spam bots earlier this year.

“Now, we know we aren’t perfect at catching spam. And so this is why, after all the spam removal I talked about above, we know some still slips through. We measure this internally. And every quarter, we have estimated that <5% of reported mDAU for the quarter are spam accounts,” the Twitter CEO had written in a tweet at the time.

“Our estimate is based on multiple human reviews (in replicate) of thousands of accounts, that are sampled at random, consistently over time, from *accounts we count as mDAUs*. We do this every quarter, and we have been doing this for many years,” he had added.

Now, Musk has challenged Agrawal to prove the same.

Interestingly, this tweet comes shortly after Musk‘s lawyers said that the technocrat was ‘hoodwinked by Twitter into signing a $44 billion merger agreement’ — a claim that Twitter refuted.

According to Musk, he — the billionaire founder of multiple companies, advised by Wall Street bankers and lawyers — was hoodwinked by Twitter into signing a $44 billion merger agreement. That story is as implausible and contrary to fact as it sounds,” Twitter said in a filing last week.

  Published Date: August 8, 2022 8:36 PM IST

