After Twitter, Elon Musk wants to buy CocaCola

Elon Musk is already bored of Twitter, wants to buy CocaCola next

After buying Twitter for $44 billion, Tesla CEO Elon Musk wants to buy beverage company CocaCola. Here's what we know so far.

Free Speech

Looks like Elon Musk in on a shopping spree. Tesla CEO and The Boring Company founder recently made a buzz in the tech world for buying social media platform Twitter for a whopping $44 billion. Now, he has set his eyes on a beverage company — CocaCola. Also Read - Koo makes changes to Android, iOS app, brings new search feature: Check details

Musk in a post on Twitter recently said that he is planning to buy CocaCola next. “Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in,” he wrote in a post on early Thursday morning. The tweet has already garnered 1.3 million likes and 74.3K retweets so far. Also Read - Everything that Elon Musk could have bought for $44 billion, besides Twitter

But that’s not it. Musk has already shared his views on a host of other topics including the social media platform launched by the former US President Donald Trump — Truth Social. In a series of tweets, the SpaceX founder highlighted the fact that Truth Social was beating Twitter and TikTok on Apple’s App Store. He also said that platform should be called ‘Trumpet’ instead.

“Truth Social (terrible name) exists because Twitter censored free speech,” Musk wrote in a tweet. “Should be called Trumpet instead,” he added in a subsequent tweet.

The list of topics that Musk has talked about over night doesn’t end there. Musk has also shared this thoughts on Twitter and free speech. “The extreme antibody reaction from those who fear free speech says it all,” Musk wrote while talking about free speech. In a subsequent tweet, he explained what exactly he meant by free speech.

“By “free speech”, I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people,” he wrote.

Talking about Twitter, Musk stressed on the fact that the micro-blogging platform should have end-to-end encrypted direct messages or DM like Signal. “Twitter DMs should have end to end encryption like Signal, so no one can spy on or hack your messages,” he added.

  • Published Date: April 28, 2022 9:27 AM IST

