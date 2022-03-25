comscore Elon Musk is planning a mega party for Tesla with 15,000 people
  • Tesla is planning an invite-only mega party with 15,000 people
Tesla is planning an invite-only mega party with 15,000 people

Some people in the community and neighbourhood have been voicing their opinions against the mega party

Elon Musk

(Image: Tesla)

Tesla as a brand has enjoyed a unique space in the EV segment, across the globe. The company has seen its share of struggles but it is also known for throwing lavish parties. One such upcoming event is raising eyebrows.  Also Read - Elon Musk erupts into dance moves at a Tesla mega event: Watch video

Tesla is throwing a party at its Austin, Texas Gigafactory. However, there’s a monstrous catch. The party is expected to be attended by a whopping 15,000 people and it is an invite-only event.  Also Read - Maruti Suzuki announces investment of Rs 10,400 crore to build EVs in India

According to a report by Automotive News, the party is getting a lot of negative attention as well. The report claims that the community and neighbourhood has been voicing its opinions against the mega party. Many activists claim that the Tesla party will create traffic snarls, wastage and water & noise pollution.  Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro official teasers revealed for India launch: Check details

Paul DiFiore, one of the people who are against this massive gathering. Fiore said, “This grand opening is not a substitute for real community engagement. I urge you to consider rejecting this permit and forcing Tesla to delay their celebration until they start treating the community in Eastern Travis County as more than a workforce for Elon Musk but rather as neighbors and partners.”

Tesla recently also announced the launch of its Berlin Gigafactory in Germany. Even there, Elon Musk couldn’t hide his excitement and broke into his famous dance moves. According to Automotive News, police has to remove at least one protester who was against the establishment of a factory. 

Tesla is trying to enhance its production capacity by introducing these new Gigafactories. The company has often been invited to set up a facility in India as well. However, the company is of the opinion that it will first import Teslas to gauge interest in its vehicle. The Indian government is adamant on its current import duties. To date, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shared his grievances about the govt and its import duties on his official Twitter channel. 

Published Date: March 25, 2022 4:30 PM IST
  • Published Date: March 25, 2022 4:30 PM IST

