Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said that he will produce "alternative" smartphones to compete with Apple and Android devices, if the micro-blogging platform gets removed from the application stores.

Elon Musk talks about making an ‘alternative phone’

It all started when a user tweeted, “If Apple & Google boot Twitter from their app stores, @elonmusk should produce his own smartphone. Half the country would happily ditch the biased, snooping iPhone & Android. The man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy, right?” Also Read - Apple is likely to ditch the $50 Pencil with its upcoming iPhone

Musk replied: “I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone.” Also Read - Elon Musk may put you in virtual jail for violating Twitter policies

I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s post.

While one commented, “I bet he will revolutionise the smartphones,” another said, “I feel somehow like this plan is already in the works.”

Meanwhile, Twitter CEO on Friday said the micro-blogging platform would tentatively relaunch the ‘Verified’ service on Friday next week and all verified accounts will be “manually authenticated before check activates”.

Musk had earlier paused its $8 Blue subscription service with verification after it faced chaos on the platform as fake accounts with blue badge impersonated real accounts after paying $8, saying it will relaunch it from November 29 — this time more “rock solid”.

Musk also said that ‘incitement to violence will result in account suspension”. After facing a barrage of criticism, Twitter stopped the Blue service. In some bad news for existing verified account holders on Twitter, Musk said that all unpaid legacy Blue check-marks will be removed in a few months.

Musk has also announced that Twitter may lock users in virtual jails for violating its policies.

In one of its latest product enhancement announcements, Musk tweeted last week that the microblogging site is working on a solution to automatically convert long-form text into threads, as Twitter allows only 280 characters which makes it challenging for users to compose a long text.

–With inputs from IANS