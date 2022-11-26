comscore Elon Musk might make an 'alternative' smartphone to Android, Apple handsets
  • Home
  • News
  • Elon Musk May Produce Alternative Smartphones Android Apple Google Ios
News

Elon Musk may make an 'alternative' smartphone to iPhone, Android phones

News

"I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone", tweets Elon Musk.

Highlights

  • If Twitter gets removed from the application stores, Elon Musk will make a new smartphone.
  • Twitter CEO said that Twitter would tentatively relaunch the 'Verified' service on Friday next week.
  • After the relaunch, all verified accounts will be "manually authenticated before check activates".
Untitled design - 2022-11-26T110722.396

Elon Musk. Image: Reuters

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said that he will produce “alternative” smartphones to compete with Apple and Android devices, if the micro-blogging platform gets removed from the application stores. Also Read - Twitter 'Verified' next week, all accounts to be manually authenticated, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk talks about making an ‘alternative phone’

It all started when a user tweeted, “If Apple & Google boot Twitter from their app stores, @elonmusk should produce his own smartphone. Half the country would happily ditch the biased, snooping iPhone & Android. The man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy, right?” Also Read - Apple is likely to ditch the $50 Pencil with its upcoming iPhone

Musk replied: “I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone.” Also Read - Elon Musk may put you in virtual jail for violating Twitter policies

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s post.

While one commented, “I bet he will revolutionise the smartphones,” another said, “I feel somehow like this plan is already in the works.”

Meanwhile, Twitter CEO on Friday said the micro-blogging platform would tentatively relaunch the ‘Verified’ service on Friday next week and all verified accounts will be “manually authenticated before check activates”.

Musk had earlier paused its $8 Blue subscription service with verification after it faced chaos on the platform as fake accounts with blue badge impersonated real accounts after paying $8, saying it will relaunch it from November 29 — this time more “rock solid”.

Musk also said that ‘incitement to violence will result in account suspension”. After facing a barrage of criticism, Twitter stopped the Blue service. In some bad news for existing verified account holders on Twitter, Musk said that all unpaid legacy Blue check-marks will be removed in a few months.

Musk has also announced that Twitter may lock users in virtual jails for violating its policies.

In one of its latest product enhancement announcements, Musk tweeted last week that the microblogging site is working on a solution to automatically convert long-form text into threads, as Twitter allows only 280 characters which makes it challenging for users to compose a long text.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: November 26, 2022 11:55 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 26, 2022 12:00 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Twitter 'Verified' next week, all accounts to be manually authenticated, says Elon Musk
News
Twitter 'Verified' next week, all accounts to be manually authenticated, says Elon Musk
WhatsApp is working on a new voice status feature

Apps

WhatsApp is working on a new voice status feature

Asus ROG Phone 6 series goes on sale on Vijay Sales: Price, offers

Deals

Asus ROG Phone 6 series goes on sale on Vijay Sales: Price, offers

Sony PlayStation 6 release to be after 2027

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 6 release to be after 2027

In Brazil, iPhone seizing is new punishment for not including in-box charger

Mobiles

In Brazil, iPhone seizing is new punishment for not including in-box charger

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Twitter head might make an alternative smartphone to iphone, Android phones

Twitter 'Verified' next week, all accounts to be manually authenticated, says Elon Musk

The Witcher 3 Next Gen: Top 6 upgrades it will offer

The Witcher 3 Next Gen: Top 6 upgrades it will offer

In Brazil, iPhone seizing is new punishment for not including in-box charger

How To Report an Account or Message on Instagram, Watch Video

Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch video

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra: Specifications and everything else to expect

Exclusive: Poco India working with telecom companies to bring low-cost 5G phones

Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year, FIFA World Cup 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How To Report an Account or Message on Instagram, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

How To Report an Account or Message on Instagram, Watch Step By Step Tutorial
Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch Video for Details

News

Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch Video for Details
WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp's Call Tab Feature for Desktop in Testing For Beta Users

News

WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp's Call Tab Feature for Desktop in Testing For Beta Users
FIFA World Cup 2022: Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year

Features

FIFA World Cup 2022: Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year