Elon Musk may put you in virtual jail for violating Twitter policies

A Twitter follower shared a suggestion for Elon Musk to improve the micro-blogging site by putting users in "Twitter jail".

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has suggested that the company may lock users in virtual jails for violating its policies. Also Read - Elon Musk's Twitter unblocks Donald Trump, he says no thanks

A Twitter follower shared a suggestion for Musk to improve the micro-blogging site by putting users in “Twitter jail”. Also Read - Elon Musk unbans Twitter accounts of Donald Trump, Jordan Peterson, and others

“Twit suggestion 2: Twitter Jail! Share both the reason for ban, number of violations, as well as when account will be freed,” the user posted. Also Read - Twitter might soon start splitting long text into thread automatically: Report

Musk replied: “Agreed”.

The Twitter user also suggested another change in order to improve the microblogging platform.

“Twit suggestion: Add Reach statistic to the Tweet Activity button. Impressions stat is cool to look at but not very useful,” the user posted.

Musk said: “Good idea.”

In one of its latest product enhancement announcements, Musk tweeted last week that the microblogging site is working on a solution to automatically convert long-form text into threads, as Twitter allows only 280 characters which makes it challenging for users to compose a long text.

Earlier this week, he said that the company would work on speeding up the upload time on the micro-blogging platform, in which videos will be given top priority.

— IANS

  • Published Date: November 24, 2022 9:21 AM IST
