Elon Musk offers kid $5000 to stop tracking his private jet loaction, but the kid has some other plans

News

Elon Musk has reportedly offered this kid $5,000 to remove the tracker bot and the @ElonJet Twitter account that shares the location of his private plane.

(Image: Tesla)

Elon Musk is currently one of the richest individuals in the world, and it is no surprise that he owns a private plane to travel. The surprising fact is that a 19-year-old, Jack Sweeney owns and operates a Twitter account, which provides constant updates on the flights and the current location of Musk’s jet. Also Read - Indian govt files request for data of over 2000 Twitter accounts

Musk had apparently offered Sweeney $5,000 (approximately Rs 3,73,532) to remove the tracker bot and the @ElonJet Twitter account. However, according to Protocol, Sweeney refused the offer and is demanding $50,000 (approximately Rs 37,33,710), which will help him cover his college fees and also help him buy a Tesla car. Also Read - Bot attempts to play spoilsport to everyone's favourite passtime; Twitter intervenes

The @ElonJet Twitter account is currently followed by 200.9K people, and according to its description, it tracks Elon Musk’s Private Jet(N628TS) with a bot using the public ADS-B data. Also Read - How to use Twitter for latest information on Assembly Elections 2022

Musk has apparently responded to this demand by stating that he would think about it, but so far has not paid up. This negotiation between both the concerned parties has happened over several direct messages on Twitter.

The most recent messages shared between the two were on January 26. During the last messages, Sweeney showcased his interest in getting an internship over payment in exchange for deleting the account.

“I understand your view, but I hope that you would see my interest because I have been developing this since I was only in high school,” Sweeney told Musk.

Sweeney is yet to hear back from Musk regarding his decision.

This seems to be a major case of extortion, where Sweeney is trying to extort Musk by invading his privacy. According to the Oxford Languages, “Extortion is the practice of obtaining something, especially money, through force or threats.”

In this case, Sweeney is asking Musk for money or for an internship to remove the Twitter account. However, this will not stop him from making another account that follows similar patterns for Musk or for any other individual. Moreover, Musk was the first party to reportedly extend the monetary offer.

  • Published Date: January 31, 2022 2:18 PM IST

