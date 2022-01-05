comscore Starlink India head resigns a day after new govt order
  • Home
  • News
  • Elon Musk’s Starlink faces another roadblock in India: Country head steps down
News

Elon Musk’s Starlink faces another roadblock in India: Country head steps down

News

Starlink informed its Indian consumers that they are facing several issues within the licensing framework which needs to be resolved first

Starlink

Elon Musk’s Starlink is facing back-to-back issues in India. Just one day after the internet service provider was asked to refund money to all Indians who had booked the service, the country head of Starlink has stepped down. The executive Sanjay Bhargava announced his departure from the company via a LinkedIn post. Also Read - Elon Musk's Starlink will have to refund money to all Indian pre-orders

Former Starlink Country Director, India said, “I have stepped down as Country Director and Chairman of the Board of Starlink India for personal reasons. My last working day was December 31, 2021.” Also Read - Elon Musk says SpaceX will land man on Mars in 10 years

Bhargava’s LinkedIn account now claims that he is retired. However, the reason behind the sudden “retirement” hasn’t been revealed. Also Read - Tesla Bot humanoid could be your companion like C3PO or R2D2: Elon Musk

Last month, Bhargava claimed that the company will be trying to get the required license on or before 31st January 2022.

Around 5000 customers had already booked the Starlink internet service, which is a satellite-driven broadband connection that offers more connectivity options in rural areas. The Indian govt even asked consumers to not place orders from Elon Musk’s Starlink, until the proper licenses have been offered.

Starlink informed its Indian consumers that they are facing several issues within the licensing framework which needs to be resolved first. The timeline for a launch is “currently unknown”.

StarLink uses satellites in a low orbit in order to provide its services to a broad range of territories. Users can expect to see download speeds between 100 Mb/s and 200 Mb/s and latency as low as 20ms. The company provides basic equipment which also includes a small receiver.

Satellite internet does not rely on heavy infrastructure. Starlink is ideally suited for areas where connectivity has been unreliable or completely unavailable. SpaceX plans to use its expertise in rockets in order to position the satellites.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 5, 2022 10:31 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Elon Musk s Starlink faces another roadblock in India: Country head steps down
News
Elon Musk s Starlink faces another roadblock in India: Country head steps down
CES 2022: Sony announces 2022 Bravia XR TV lineup, new Bravia CAM with True-Tone like technology

Smart TVs

CES 2022: Sony announces 2022 Bravia XR TV lineup, new Bravia CAM with True-Tone like technology

Realme launches Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop

Laptops

Realme launches Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop

Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 3050 desktop GPU, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 3070 Ti GPU s for gaming laptops at CES 2022

Laptops

Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 3050 desktop GPU, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 3070 Ti GPU s for gaming laptops at CES 2022

Intel launches new 12th Gen chipsets for desktop-like performance on laptops

Laptops

Intel launches new 12th Gen chipsets for desktop-like performance on laptops

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Elon Musk s Starlink faces another roadblock in India: Country head steps down

Realme launches Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop

Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 3050 desktop GPU, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 3070 Ti GPU s for gaming laptops at CES 2022

Intel launches new 12th Gen chipsets for desktop-like performance on laptops

Asus unveils ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet at CES 2022, with support for external GPUs

Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?

BlackBerry: The last nail in the coffin

Can smartphones actually cause fire at a petrol pump?

Did Ola only sell the S1 Pro in the first phase of sales?

Your Bulli Bai of the day is . : Woman shares how she was put on sale online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Elon Musk s Starlink faces another roadblock in India: Country head steps down

News

Elon Musk s Starlink faces another roadblock in India: Country head steps down
Motorola Moto G71 5G launch next week: Expected price in India, specs, and more

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G71 5G launch next week: Expected price in India, specs, and more
Elon Musk's Starlink will have to refund money to all Indian pre-orders

News

Elon Musk's Starlink will have to refund money to all Indian pre-orders
Battlegrounds Mobile India log-in error fixed

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India log-in error fixed
Elon Musk says SpaceX will land man on Mars in 10 years

News

Elon Musk says SpaceX will land man on Mars in 10 years

हिंदी समाचार

Sony ने CES 2022 में दिखाई Vision-S इलेक्ट्रिक SUV, जानिए क्या है खास

Vivo V23 और V23 Pro आज होंगे लॉन्च, यहां देखें लॉन्च की लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग, रंग बदलने वाले हैं वीवो के ये नए स्मार्टफोन

Elon Musk की Starlink कंपनी लौटा रही प्री बुकिंग का पैसा, रिफंड पाने के लिए करना होगा यह

SBI ग्राहकों के लिए खुशखबरी; इस तरह से भेजें 5 लाख रुपये, नहीं लगेगा कोई चार्ज

ASUS ने CES 2022 में पेश किया गेमिंग टैबलेट Asus ROG Flow Z13, मिल रहे लैपटॉप जैसे फीचर्स

Latest Videos

INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW

Reviews

INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW
Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products

News

Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products
OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022

News

OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022
Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

Features

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

News

Elon Musk s Starlink faces another roadblock in India: Country head steps down
News
Elon Musk s Starlink faces another roadblock in India: Country head steps down
Realme launches Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop

Laptops

Realme launches Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop
Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 3050 desktop GPU, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 3070 Ti GPU s for gaming laptops at CES 2022

Laptops

Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 3050 desktop GPU, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 3070 Ti GPU s for gaming laptops at CES 2022
Intel launches new 12th Gen chipsets for desktop-like performance on laptops

Laptops

Intel launches new 12th Gen chipsets for desktop-like performance on laptops
Asus unveils ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet at CES 2022, with support for external GPUs

Laptops

Asus unveils ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet at CES 2022, with support for external GPUs

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers