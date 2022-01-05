Elon Musk’s Starlink is facing back-to-back issues in India. Just one day after the internet service provider was asked to refund money to all Indians who had booked the service, the country head of Starlink has stepped down. The executive Sanjay Bhargava announced his departure from the company via a LinkedIn post. Also Read - Elon Musk's Starlink will have to refund money to all Indian pre-orders

Former Starlink Country Director, India said, "I have stepped down as Country Director and Chairman of the Board of Starlink India for personal reasons. My last working day was December 31, 2021."

Bhargava's LinkedIn account now claims that he is retired. However, the reason behind the sudden "retirement" hasn't been revealed.

Last month, Bhargava claimed that the company will be trying to get the required license on or before 31st January 2022.

Around 5000 customers had already booked the Starlink internet service, which is a satellite-driven broadband connection that offers more connectivity options in rural areas. The Indian govt even asked consumers to not place orders from Elon Musk’s Starlink, until the proper licenses have been offered.

Starlink informed its Indian consumers that they are facing several issues within the licensing framework which needs to be resolved first. The timeline for a launch is “currently unknown”.

StarLink uses satellites in a low orbit in order to provide its services to a broad range of territories. Users can expect to see download speeds between 100 Mb/s and 200 Mb/s and latency as low as 20ms. The company provides basic equipment which also includes a small receiver.

Satellite internet does not rely on heavy infrastructure. Starlink is ideally suited for areas where connectivity has been unreliable or completely unavailable. SpaceX plans to use its expertise in rockets in order to position the satellites.